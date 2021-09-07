Sept. 11: A day of remembrance and festivals

“Old Settlers Oktoberfest has become a wonderful tradition in our community,” said Rebecca Lancour, president of the Old Settlers Oktoberfest organization. “It’s a great day to simply take a break and spend quality time with your family, friends and neighbors.”

Among the most popular attractions since the event began is the Dachshund Dash, in which dachshunds — and dachshund mixes — vie for the honors of Top Dog and Hot Dog. Immediately following the Dachshund Dash is an Open Class/All Breed Dog Dash. All dogs are welcome to participate in the open-class event.

The daylong festivities will kick off officially at noon, when Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue Chief James Lejcar will tap the ceremonial keg of beer.

Because it is also Sept. 11, a brief 9/11 Memorial Ceremony takes place at 11:45 a.m.

Other attractions and activities throughout the day will include hammerschlagen and chainsaw carving.

Giant pumpkins!

The giant pumpkin contest returns to the annual City of Kenosha Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St.