Sept. 11: A day of remembrance and festivals

To mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the City of Kenosha and the Knights of Columbus Bishop Messmer Assembly 1201 present “United We Remember.”
The patriotic celebration starts at 2 p.m. Saturday on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at Seventh Avenue and 35th Street on Kenosha’s lakefront.
The program will feature the Kenosha Pops Concert Band, St. Anne Catholic Church Chorus, Kenosha Area Pipes and Drums Association, singer Cheryl McCrary, the Patriotic Riders, Knights of Columbus Honor Guard, Law Enforcement Honor Guards and Armed Forces Honor Guards.
During the program, the Pops Band will play “America the Beautiful,” with vocalist Greg Berg, and other numbers.
The program will also include singing of the national anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer and a moment of silence for the victims of 9/11.
Speakers will include City Council President David Bogdala, Police Chief Eric Larsen, Fire Chief Chris Bigley and Lt. Horace Staples with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.
The Kenosha Area Pipes & Drums group will perform the “Armed Forces Medley” and “Amazing Grace,” and the Fire Department’s chaplain will say the “Fireman’s Prayer,” followed by the ringing of the Fire Bell.
The Police Department’s chaplain will say the “Policeman’s Prayer,” followed by the playing of “Taps.”
Admission is free, and everyone is welcome to attend. Benches are provided, and audience members can also bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Contributions of canned goods will be collected as part of the Leave No Neighbor Behind food drive, organized by St. Vincent de Paul.
Oktoberfest celebration
While Sept. 11 is a day of remembrance, it’s also a busy Saturday, with early fall events scheduled.
The 10th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest is noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake.
The festivities include authentic German food and beverages, live music and dancing, a classic car show, kids’ games and activities, the Dachshund Dash, a stein-hoisting competition and raffles. Admission and parking are free.
“This is always a fun celebration of German culture and the beginning of fall in our county, and I’m excited to see it return this year,” County Executive Jim Kreuser said of the festivities, sponsored by Kreuser, Kenosha County Parks and the nonprofit Old Settlers Oktoberfest organization.
Proceeds from the event will go toward the eventual construction of a permanent band shelter in Old Settlers Park. To date, the Oktoberfest group has raised more than $130,000 of its $150,000 goal.
“Old Settlers Oktoberfest has become a wonderful tradition in our community,” said Rebecca Lancour, president of the Old Settlers Oktoberfest organization. “It’s a great day to simply take a break and spend quality time with your family, friends and neighbors.”
Among the most popular attractions since the event began is the Dachshund Dash, in which dachshunds — and dachshund mixes — vie for the honors of Top Dog and Hot Dog. Immediately following the Dachshund Dash is an Open Class/All Breed Dog Dash. All dogs are welcome to participate in the open-class event.
The daylong festivities will kick off officially at noon, when Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue Chief James Lejcar will tap the ceremonial keg of beer.
Because it is also Sept. 11, a brief 9/11 Memorial Ceremony takes place at 11:45 a.m.
Other attractions and activities throughout the day will include hammerschlagen and chainsaw carving.
Giant pumpkins!
The giant pumpkin contest returns to the annual City of Kenosha Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St.
Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers will once again host a weigh-off, with prize money for the heaviest pumpkin. In 2019, the winning pumpkin at the Kenosha contest was 1334 pounds, grown by John Barlow. He is also the state record holder of a 2,283-pound pumpkin.
Entries will be weighed and measured beginning at noon, with growers competing for prize money and bragging rights. The top prize for the largest pumpkin is $1,500 and a plaque. Ribbons and prize money also will be awarded to runners-up. (Sign up for the contest with the Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers representatives between 9 and 11:30 a.m. For more details on the giant pumpkin contest, visit Wisconsingiantpumpkingrowers.com.)
The festival will also feature a princess posing for photos from noon to 2 p.m. and hands-on activities from the Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum and Dinosaur Discovery Museum, including a Dino Dig, 19th century games, watercolor painting and animal pelts.
This year, the Kenosha Public Market is bringing food and craft vendors to the event.
Walk in the Woods Art Fair
Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum will present its “Walk in the Woods” Art Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
About 50 artists will be displaying their creations — including jewelry, paintings, photography, wood sculpting, pottery, glass and garden art —along the wooded trails and gardens of Hawthorn Hollow.
New this year is a partnership with the Kenosha Public Library to provide activities and entertainment for children.
Local musicians, including Mark Paffrath, Christopher Thelen and Rusty Horse, will be performing on two stages throughout the day.
Food and beverages, including beer from Public Craft Brewery, will be available for purchase. (No carry-ins allowed).
This marks the first in-person Art Fair at Hawthorn Hollow since 2019. Last year’s event was a virtual art fair. While Hawthorn Hollow is moving forward with this year’s art fair, “we are taking steps to limit contact and reduce exposure to COVID,” said Jeremy Haag, the venue’s special event coordinator. “Masks are strongly encouraged for all participants, and social distancing steps will be taken.”
Admission is $10 per vehicle. Cash only. All proceeds benefit Hawthorn Hollow, owned and operated by the H. Chris Hyslop Foundation, a private non-profit organization.
Hawthorn Hollow is located at 880 Green Bay Road Kenosha, one mile south of County Highway KR and just west of Petrifying Springs Park. For more information, call 262-552-8196 or visit our website at hawthornhollow.org.
Great Lakes Brew Fest
The annual Great Lakes Brew Fest is 3 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at HarborPark Celebration Place, 5501 Ring Road on Kenosha’s Downtown lakefront.
The event, which started in 2004, bills itself as “one of the most iconic beer festivals in the region” and draws visitors from more than 25 states.
This is the festival’s first year in Kenosha, after taking place at the Racine Zoo each year.
Returning to the festival this year is “Home Brew Island,” which showcases several local home brew clubs sampling their small batch beers, mead and ciders.
There will also be more than 250 commercially available craft beers from more than 50 local and regional brewers.
The Great Lakes Brew Fest benefits the Racine Kilties Drum & Bugle Corps, one of the oldest drum and bugle corps in the country. The Kilties Mad Plaid horn line will perform again this year.
The event will also feature live music with Michelle and the Rock Daddys performing at 3 p.m. and the Mad Plaid Brass at 4:30 p.m.
General admission is $50 and includes a souvenir tasting glass and unlimited samples of craft beer and cider. An early admission Gold Pass is $80 with an earlier, 2 p.m. start time and “rare beer tasting.” Designated driver tickets are $20. Attendees must be 21 and older. No children or pets are allowed on the grounds. Food will be available from area restaurants.
For more information, go to www.greatlakesbrewfest.com.