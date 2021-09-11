Sept. 11: A day of remembrance and togetherness. Observance, special events set for today

To mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the City of Kenosha and the Knights of Columbus Bishop Messmer Assembly 1201 are presenting the “United We Remember” program today.
The patriotic celebration is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. today on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at Seventh Avenue and 35th Street on Kenosha’s lakefront.
The program is planned to feature the Kenosha Pops Concert Band, St. Anne Catholic Church Chorus, Kenosha Area Pipes and Drums Association, singer Cheryl McCrary, the Patriotic Riders, Knights of Columbus Honor Guard, Law Enforcement Honor Guards and Armed Forces Honor Guards.
During the program, the Pops Band will play “America the Beautiful,” with vocalist Greg Berg.
Carmen Dragon’s stirring arrangement of this beloved song has been part of the Pops Band’s programs for several decades.
“There are many versions of ‘America the Beautiful,’ but this is still the best arrangement of that song,” said Craig Gall, the band’s conductor.
The program will also include the singing of the national anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer and a moment of silence for the victims of 9/11.
Scheduled speakers include City Council President David Bogdala, interim Police Chief Eric Larsen, Fire Chief Chris Bigley and Lt. Horace Staples with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.
The Kenosha Area Pipes & Drums group will perform the “Armed Forces Medley” and “Amazing Grace,” and the Fire Department’s chaplain will say the “Fireman’s Prayer,” followed by the ringing of the Fire Bell.
The Police Department’s chaplain will say the “Policeman’s Prayer,” followed by the playing of “Taps.”
Admission is free, and everyone is welcome to attend. Benches are provided, and audience members can also bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Contributions of canned goods will be collected as part of the Leave No Neighbor Behind food drive, organized by St. Vincent de Paul.
Busy Saturday
Other events happening on this busy Saturday include:
The 10th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest, noon to 8 p.m. at Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake. The festivities include authentic German food and beverages, live music and dancing, a classic car show, kids’ games and activities, the Dachshund Dash, a stein-hoisting competition and raffles. Admission and parking are free. Note: A brief 9/11 Memorial Ceremony takes place at 11:45 a.m.
The City of Kenosha Fall Festival, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St. The free festival includes the Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers weigh-off, with a $1,500 prize for the heaviest pumpkin. Entries will be weighed and measured beginning at noon. There will also be children’s games and activities and food and craft vendors.
Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum’s “Walk in the Woods” Art Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 880 Green Bay Road, Somers. Admission is $10 per vehicle. Cash only.
Somers Fire and Rescue Safety Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Uke’s Harley-Davidson, 5995 120th Ave. in the Town of Somers. This free event features multiple safety demonstrations from Kenosha County Rescue teams and food trucks. Also, the Kenosha Area Pipes and Drums Association will perform.
Safety Day in the Prairie, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pleasant Prairie’s Fire Station No. 1, 3801 Springbrook Road. The event is free and open to the public. Activities include tours of the fire station and a K9 demonstration by the Police Department. Free refreshments will be available.
Great Lakes Brew Fest, 3 to 6:30 p.m. at HarborPark Celebration Place, 5501 Ring Road on Kenosha’s Downtown lakefront. Beers from home brewers, plus commercially available craft beers, will be available. For more information, go to www.greatlakesbrewfest.com.