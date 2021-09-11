Sept. 11: A day of remembrance and togetherness. Observance, special events set for today

The Kenosha Area Pipes & Drums group will perform the “Armed Forces Medley” and “Amazing Grace,” and the Fire Department’s chaplain will say the “Fireman’s Prayer,” followed by the ringing of the Fire Bell.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Police Department’s chaplain will say the “Policeman’s Prayer,” followed by the playing of “Taps.”

Admission is free, and everyone is welcome to attend. Benches are provided, and audience members can also bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.

Contributions of canned goods will be collected as part of the Leave No Neighbor Behind food drive, organized by St. Vincent de Paul.

Busy Saturday

Other events happening on this busy Saturday include:

The 10th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest, noon to 8 p.m. at Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake. The festivities include authentic German food and beverages, live music and dancing, a classic car show, kids’ games and activities, the Dachshund Dash, a stein-hoisting competition and raffles. Admission and parking are free. Note: A brief 9/11 Memorial Ceremony takes place at 11:45 a.m.