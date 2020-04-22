Serpe closes 31-year run with board

“That person right now is Brock Williamson, who I was proud to support.”

In a statement to the board Monday, Williamson said he’s excited for the opportunity.

“I just can’t thank everybody enough for all the support and mentoring over the years,” he said. “It’s been an amazing trip up until now, and I can only imagine where it goes from here.

“Obviously, Mike Serpe’s support in a transition (was great). ... I look forward to doing the best I can. You guys have taught me so much so far, and I know there’s a lot to learn. I’m always going to give it my best.”

Serpe will continue to serve on the Plan Commission and is excited to see the village continue to grow.

With its location between Chicago and Milwaukee, there appears to be even brighter days ahead for the village, he said.

“We have a lot of land available for growth,” Serpe said. “It’s going to be a high-growth area. If we’re going to handle this properly, you have to put the plans in place to make sure whatever comes in will be a good fit for the village, the region and the area.