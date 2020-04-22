Serpe closes 31-year run with board

Mike Serpe has literally had a front-row seat for the development of the village of Pleasant Prairie from its very beginning.
It’s been quite a journey during his 31-year run as a Village Board member — but that chapter officially closed Monday night.
Serpe, who didn’t seek re-election this year, was replaced by a new trustee, Brock Williamson, in a brief swearing-in ceremony prior to the start of the meeting, which again was held online because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Just being on the ground floor of building something so great (was the highlight),” Serpe said Tuesday morning. “Pleasant Prairie is something special.
“When we incorporated (in 1989), the village took off with its industrial park, and from there, it went on and on. It just turned out to be something great. ... It’s a well-planned village. I give credit to the Community Development Department for laying that out and the board approving a master plan. It just worked out well.”
Serpe said he decided not to seek another term to open the door for new, fresh ideas moving forward.
“I’m a realistic person,” he said. “I’ve served a lot of time with the village. I’m now 75 years old. I just think it’s time to get some young blood with new ideas and hand it over to somebody who is willing to carry the torch and keep the village moving forward.
“That person right now is Brock Williamson, who I was proud to support.”
In a statement to the board Monday, Williamson said he’s excited for the opportunity.
“I just can’t thank everybody enough for all the support and mentoring over the years,” he said. “It’s been an amazing trip up until now, and I can only imagine where it goes from here.
“Obviously, Mike Serpe’s support in a transition (was great). ... I look forward to doing the best I can. You guys have taught me so much so far, and I know there’s a lot to learn. I’m always going to give it my best.”
Serpe will continue to serve on the Plan Commission and is excited to see the village continue to grow.
With its location between Chicago and Milwaukee, there appears to be even brighter days ahead for the village, he said.
“We have a lot of land available for growth,” Serpe said. “It’s going to be a high-growth area. If we’re going to handle this properly, you have to put the plans in place to make sure whatever comes in will be a good fit for the village, the region and the area.
“I think, between our Administrator (Nathan Thiel), our Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris, the Plan Commission and the Village Board, we’re making sure that’s going to take place.”
Other business
In other business Monday night, the board:
Unanimously approved a motion by Mike Pollocoff, seconded by Dave Klimisch, to allow for the removal of invasive plant material on the Chiwaukee Prairie West site by The Nature Conservancy, which last week received Plan Commission approval. The project is part of an ongoing restoration process at the site, located south of 116th Street, east of Sheridan Road and west of the Union Pacific rail line. In addition, TNC will plant at least 10 nursery-grown native trees to help screen the adjoining storage buildings in the easement.
Unanimously approved a motion by Klimisch, seconded by Pollocoff, to codify a village policy that relates to the placement of electrical and communication distribution systems that serve residential units. The policy requires those systems shall be located in the rear of the principal structure, near the rear lot line. The ordinance previously received both staff and Plan Commission approval.
Unanimously approved a motion by Kris Keckler, seconded by Williamson, to award a contract to Paul Swartz Nursery, Burlington, as part of the 2020 Emerald Ash Bore Tree Replacement Project in the amount of $61,894. The bid was the lowest of four received by the village. The nursery will plant 150 new trees throughout the village. Pollocoff abstained from the vote because one of the affected trees that will be removed is adjacent to his property.
Unanimously approved a motion by Pollocoff, seconded by Klimisch, for two letter of credit reduction requests, the first for $73,800 for Green Bay Trail Condominium, and the other for $834,329.50 for The Vista at Creekside.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.