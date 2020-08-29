Seventh-Day Adventists gather in Kenosha to pray, volunteer

“That’ll be a good group to get some things done,” he noted.

Gathered in prayer

Before spreading out for several hours to engage in community outreach to help restore the Kenosha community, the assembled church members gathered for worship at Library Park.

Among those leading the service was George Andrews III, local pastor at Kenosha Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

“God said he would send the Comforter, but God also uses His people to comfort,” Andrews said. “That’s why we’re here today … Keep your heart and your mind on Jesus Christ … God provides us with a source of comfort, strength, encouragement and peace. So if you need any of those, like I do, let’s pray and ask God for it.”

Payne was also among the service leaders.

“We here, united in Christ, to try and do a good work for this city and to help with revival,” Payne said.

Wisconsin Conference Youth Coordinator Eric Chavez of Beaver Dam closed out the worship service with a short reflection.

“The devil is working very, very hard to make us lose heart,” Chavez said. “We know that God is victorious. Let us not lose heart.”