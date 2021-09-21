Up to 15 inmates, staff test positive for COVID-19 at county detention center; nobody hospitalized

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We have nobody who has had to go off to the hospital or had to have outside medical treatment or anything like that. We’re handling it internally because they’re either asymptomatic or (have) very light symptoms.”

Precautions taken

Currently, all employees working in the detention center and the jail are required to wear masks. Inmates have the option of wearing masks, and those who want masks are provided them, Ruth said.

He also said that deep-cleaning is regularly occurring.

“From my information, cleanings have been taking place and continue to take place,” Ruth said. “There may be some specific things that individuals are referring to, and it’s definitely something for me to look into.”

Ruth said that he wants the public to know that his division is "on top of this."

"We are doing everything we can to mitigate a spike, if you will, in the numbers with COVID," he said. "It may seem to some people that we're not doing anything, or we're not doing enough.