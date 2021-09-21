Up to 15 inmates, staff test positive for COVID-19 at county detention center; nobody hospitalized

As many as 15 Kenosha County Detention Center staff and inmates tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department officials confirmed Monday.
Sheriff David Beth said Monday night that those testing positive, 10 to 15 people, were a combination of employees and inmates. The detention center has an average daily population of 500 inmates. The Kenosha News also received alerts about the outbreak from individuals in the community.
Detention Division Capt. Dan Ruth, who oversees the county facility at 4777 88th Ave., said the origins of the virus entering the closed community were not known.
"To say that it came through a specific individual is speculation," Ruth said.
He said quarantining procedures, which have been in place since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, are underway for those testing positive.
“They (the cases) have never ended," Ruth. "So there may be a case where we get spikes with the amount of people that have COVID, or we may get intakes where we first arrest them and/or bring them in from another agency, and they go into quarantine.
“Now, this is a situation where we’ve had a few more than just one or two that have tested positive. And it doesn’t necessarily mean that these individuals are very symptomatic or very ill. It’s just that they have tested positive
"We have nobody who has had to go off to the hospital or had to have outside medical treatment or anything like that. We’re handling it internally because they’re either asymptomatic or (have) very light symptoms.”
Precautions taken
Currently, all employees working in the detention center and the jail are required to wear masks. Inmates have the option of wearing masks, and those who want masks are provided them, Ruth said.
He also said that deep-cleaning is regularly occurring.
“From my information, cleanings have been taking place and continue to take place,” Ruth said. “There may be some specific things that individuals are referring to, and it’s definitely something for me to look into.”
Ruth said that he wants the public to know that his division is "on top of this."
"We are doing everything we can to mitigate a spike, if you will, in the numbers with COVID," he said. "It may seem to some people that we're not doing anything, or we're not doing enough.
"Everything that we're doing today or tomorrow or this week is geared toward making sure this is contained and that we're doing everything we can, following all our guidelines and policies, and our nursing staff is doing that as well."