Several Kenosha County road closures set to start Monday

On Feb. 21, the county is scheduled to begin reconstruction of the Highway WG (128th Street) bridge over the Dutch Gap Canal in Bristol.

The work will close the roadway through mid-summer between Highway MB (152nd Avenue) and Highway 45 (Bristol Road). Access to residences and businesses in the area will be maintained. Drivers are encouraged to detour around the closure via Highways MB, CJ (Horton Road) and 45.