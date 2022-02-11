Several Kenosha County road closures set to start Monday

Several upcoming road closures were announced by the Kenosha County Highway Department on Friday.
Beginning Monday, Feb. 14:
- Highway A (Seventh Street) in Somers is planned to be closed in the 3900 block for approximately five days to accommodate a culvert replacement. The road will be impassible at the worksite. A detour will route drivers around the area via highways G (Wood Road), E (12th Street) and 31 (Green Bay Road).
- Highway K (60th Street) is scheduled to be closed in two locations for approximately five days to accommodate culvert replacements. The first replacement location is just west of Highway EW; the second is just east of 239th Avenue, and will be conducted after the first project is finished. The road will be impassable at the worksites. A posted detour will send drivers around the area via Highways 75 (256th Avenue), NN (52nd/45th Street) and EW (232nd Avenue).
- Highway CJ is scheduled to be closed for approximately three days for a culvert replacement in the 16700 block. A detour will route drivers around the area via Highways 45, Q and MB.
Later this month:
On Feb. 21, the county is scheduled to begin reconstruction of the Highway WG (128th Street) bridge over the Dutch Gap Canal in Bristol.
The work will close the roadway through mid-summer between Highway MB (152nd Avenue) and Highway 45 (Bristol Road). Access to residences and businesses in the area will be maintained. Drivers are encouraged to detour around the closure via Highways MB, CJ (Horton Road) and 45.