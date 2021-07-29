Several rural Kenosha County school districts facing decrease in state aid

“Since state aid and the tax levy make up the bulk of financing for the district, any decrease in state aid could lead to property tax increases,” she said. “Our board has been able to hold the levy relatively steady over the past several years with a levy rate freeze in 2019 and an actual levy freeze in 2020.”

Two factors have been in play for Wilmot, Torres added. The district’s property valuation has increased faster than the state average at a rate of 5.61% the past five years, while enrollment has been on a steady decline of an average of 2.12% the past 10 years.

At the other end of the state aid figures is Randall School District, which is estimated to see a decrease of $300,038, from $2,211,274 in 2020-21 to $1,911,236 this year, a drop of 13.57%.

Estimated general school aids for the state, according to a DPI press release, total $5 billion, a $109.9 million increase from last year. Of the state’s 421 school districts, 66 percent (276 districts) are expected to see an increase; 33 percent (140 districts) will see a decrease; and five districts are estimated to have no change.

Three factors play into a change in general state aid — property valuation, enrollment and shared costs, the release states.