Several rural Kenosha County school districts facing decrease in state aid

Eight rural school districts are expected to see a decrease in general state aid and four will see increases according to estimates released by the Wisconsin Department of Instruction.
The final numbers won’t be known until Oct. 15, when the DPI will certify amounts for 2021-22 general school aids based on audited data and the state’s budget being signed into law.
Westosha-Central High School District is expected to see the biggest dollar figure jump from $4,858,444 in 2020-21 to $5,523,238 in 2021-22, an increase of 13.68%.
Central had a decrease of 7.23 percent in general state aid a year ago.
Several attempts to reach District Administrator John Gendron for comment about his district’s aid were unsuccessful.
The other high school district on the west side of I-94, Wilmot Union, is expected to decrease by $313,991 — from $3,380,390 to $3,066,399, a drop of 9.29%.
District leader Amber Torres said in an email the news of a decrease wasn’t unexpected.
“The preliminary budget approved by the (School) Board in April assumed a decrease in state aid of around $509,000, so this news is relatively positive for us at this point,” she said.
Torres did say, though, that if those figures remain when the final numbers are calculated, that it could impact district taxpayers.
“Since state aid and the tax levy make up the bulk of financing for the district, any decrease in state aid could lead to property tax increases,” she said. “Our board has been able to hold the levy relatively steady over the past several years with a levy rate freeze in 2019 and an actual levy freeze in 2020.”
Two factors have been in play for Wilmot, Torres added. The district’s property valuation has increased faster than the state average at a rate of 5.61% the past five years, while enrollment has been on a steady decline of an average of 2.12% the past 10 years.
At the other end of the state aid figures is Randall School District, which is estimated to see a decrease of $300,038, from $2,211,274 in 2020-21 to $1,911,236 this year, a drop of 13.57%.
Estimated general school aids for the state, according to a DPI press release, total $5 billion, a $109.9 million increase from last year. Of the state’s 421 school districts, 66 percent (276 districts) are expected to see an increase; 33 percent (140 districts) will see a decrease; and five districts are estimated to have no change.
Three factors play into a change in general state aid — property valuation, enrollment and shared costs, the release states.
General state aids are the largest form of state support for Wisconsin public schools. The estimate released earlier this month is based on the most recent 2020-21 budget and pupil count reported by districts to the DPI.
The estimated figures do not include per pupil categorical aid, which will be based on student membership the last three school years, traditionally known as the “third Friday in September count.” Per pupil aid will be paid in March 2022, and under current law, will be at $742 per pupil.
Here’s the projections for public school districts west of I-94 in Kenosha County:
High schools
- Westosha-Central — Increase of $664,794, or 13.68%, from $4,858,444 to $5,523,238.
- Wilmot Union — Decrease of $313,991, or 9.29%, from $3,380,390 to $3,066,399.
Elementary schools
- Brighton — Increase of $126,363, or 57.86%, from $218,387 to $344,750.
- Bristol — Decrease of $36,350, or 0.94%, from $3,859,351 to $3,823,001.
- Paris — Decrease of $11,772, or 13.60%, from $86,533 to $74,761.
- Randall — Decrease of $300,038, or 13.57%, from $2,211,274 to $1,911,236.
- Silver Lake — Increase of $28,925, or 1.13%, from $2,557,860 to $2,586,785.
- Salem — Increase of $21,018, or 0.29%, from $7,146,053 to $7,167,071.
- Trevor-Wilmot — Decrease of $143,683, or 4.26%, from $3,372,988 to $3,229,305.
- Wheatland — Decrease of $7,021, or 0.28%, from $2,465,404 to $2,458,383.
- Twin Lakes No. 4 — Decrease of $138,056, or 11.54%, from $1,196,360 to $1,058,304.