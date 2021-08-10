Severe thunderstorms, damaging winds knock out power to nearly 11,000 households in Kenosha County

Nearly 11,000 households throughout Kenosha County were without power Tuesday night, the result of a weather system that brought severe thunderstorms with damaging winds that rocked Southeast Wisconsin.

As of 10:15 p.m. as many as 10,800 customers were currently without electricity, a number that continues to climb, according to Alison Trouy, spokesperson for We Energies. Throughout the city and county, fire and rescue and police personnel continued to respond as quickly as possible going from call to call nearly non-stop. Dozens of calls were related to downed trees and arcing wires, among others. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning earlier in the evening with the strong system beginning to wreak havoc on the area around 7:30 p.m., bringing with it projected 50 mph winds with gusts of 70 mph.

“Our crews will be out non-stop to restore power. But as those strong winds moved through, they’ve encountered widespread damage with broken utility poles, downed power lines and trees falling into (We Energies) equipment,” she said. “So, our first focus is going to be clearing those downed power lines, trees and branches for the safety of our crews and the customers.”

Trouy said customers should stay at least 25 feet away from downed powerlines.