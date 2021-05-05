Sewer bill increase coming for some in Somers

The sewer bill that will arrive in June for Somers residents in Sewer Utility District 1 will reflect the 3 percent increase that went into effect March 1.

Village and Town Administrator Jason Peters said this will result in a $20 increase per year for the average resident of the utility district, or about $700 to $720 per year. The quarterly bill, on average, will increase from $175 to $180.

Somers Utility District 1 serves the southeastern portion of the Village and Town of Somers

This is the second annual 3 percent sewer rate increase as approved in 2020, said Peters. Prior to 2020, District 1 utility residents had not seen a sewer rate increase since 2015.

“The board has allowed a 3% increase per year to keep up with inflation and keep the utility in a position to allow the village to pay cash for infrastructure maintenance and improvements,” Peters said.

The sewer revenue allowed the utility to pay cash for the complete rehabilitation of three lift stations in the Sheridan Road corridor. The revenue will also allow the utility to pay for two future stations to be rehabilitated with cash, partially fund the complete relining of the Sheridan Road corridor, and replace aging equipment, Peters said.