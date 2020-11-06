Sex assault charge against Jacob Blake dropped; he pleads guilty to disorderly conduct

Days before he was scheduled to go to trial, the state has dropped a sex assault charge against Jacob Blake, with a prosecutor saying the woman who made the allegation had stopped cooperating with investigators.

Blake, appearing in Kenosha County Circuit Court Friday morning via Zoom from a rehabilitation facility in Illinois, pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct as part of a plea agreement. The disorderly conduct charges relate to verbal arguments he had with the mother of his three children, the same woman involved in the sex assault case. One of those incidents occurred in May, a second earlier in the spring.

“Honestly, your honor, although I pled guilty to this, I don’t consider myself to be guilty. I pretty much took this opportunity to get to see my children quicker,” Blake told Judge Bruce Schroeder at the hearing.

Schroeder sentenced Blake to two years of probation.

Blake said he had been living with his sons, ages 3, 5 and 8, before he was shot by a Kenosha Police officer Aug. 23 as police were attempting to take him into custody.