Sex offender being released into Pleasant Prairie

The village of Pleasant Prairie Police Department announced this week that convicted sex offender Donald L. Diamond, 70, will be moved to a residence at 11205 Green Bay Road after his release from prison.

Diamond, 5-foot-9, 165 pounds, was convicted of sexual assaults of a male child. He is a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Program and will be electronically monitored.

According to the press release, he is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with the victim and is not to consume any drugs. He must register face-to-face with local law enforcement and comply with standard sex offender rules set by his parole agent.