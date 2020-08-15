You have permission to edit this article.
Sex offender moving to Pleasant Prairie
Sex offender moving to Pleasant Prairie

A convicted sex offender is set to move into a residence in the village of Pleasant Prairie after his release from prison.

According to a press release Friday from the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, Antonio Estrada Jr., 29, who is 5-foot-6 and weighs 250 pounds, will move into a residence in the 12200 block of Sheridan Road.

Estrada Jr. was convicted of sexual assault of three juvenile females who he knew. Estrada, who has nicknames of “Moto Estrada” and “Fat Boy,” will be a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program and will be electronically monitored.

The release also states that Estrada Jr. has multiple tattoos, scars on his abdomen and right elbow and piercings in both ears.

In addition, he is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with the victims of his offense and is not to consume any drugs. He is required to register face-to-face with local law enforcement and to comply with standard sex offender rules set by his parole agent.

antonio estrada jr.

Estrada Jr.
