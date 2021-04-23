 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sex offender to be released to reside in Pleasant Pleasant
View Comments
alert top story

Sex offender to be released to reside in Pleasant Pleasant

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Hurley mug

Hurley

A 48-year-old convicted sex offender is scheduled to be released to a residence in Pleasant Prairie, according to a village police department release.

Robert D. Hurley, who was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor under 13 and between 13 and 16 years of age, will move to a residence in the 12100 block of 120th Court upon his release from prison.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hurley is 5-foot-7, 175 pounds with brown hair. The release states he is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with the victim and is not to consume drugs.

You've installed your home security system, but are you getting the most out of it? Here are four easy tips to keep your home extra safe.

In addition, he must register face-to-face with local law enforcement and comply with standard sex offender rules from his parole agent.

View Comments
0
0
1
1
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert