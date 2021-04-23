Sex offender to be released to reside in Pleasant Pleasant

A 48-year-old convicted sex offender is scheduled to be released to a residence in Pleasant Prairie, according to a village police department release.

Robert D. Hurley, who was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor under 13 and between 13 and 16 years of age, will move to a residence in the 12100 block of 120th Court upon his release from prison.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hurley is 5-foot-7, 175 pounds with brown hair. The release states he is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with the victim and is not to consume drugs.

In addition, he must register face-to-face with local law enforcement and comply with standard sex offender rules from his parole agent.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0