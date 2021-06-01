Sex offender will not be released to residential property in Camp Lake neighborhood

A man who was convicted of child sexual assault and served his sentence will not be released to a residential property in the Camp Lake neighborhood of Salem Lakes.
Based on new information brought to the attention of the Kenosha County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Judge Mary K. Wagner determined that the placement of Dale H. Peshek, 48, originally scheduled for 2756 Camp Lake Road, would violate the 1,500-foot proximity to parks and recreational areas as determined by the court under Chapter 980 of state statutes.
While the Salem Lakes resident no longer qualifies for a placement, finding appropriate housing for Peshek was paramount, Wagner said.
“He has served his time and passed treatment, and now because we have nowhere to release him, he’s still serving his sentence — he’s still in prison,” she said.
Wagner instructed Joseph Cardamone, corporate counsel for Kenosha County, to resolve the issue in the next 45 days.
“We must follow the law, and it is within the 1,500 feet,” Wagner said. “You are ordered to find a trailer for Mr. Peshek on county property, and he needs to be released in the next 45 days.”
Research and documentation of the proximity violation was presented by Scott Schutze, director of the Kenosha County Division for Land Information, who provided land plat documents relating to the establishment of two subdivisions and several parcels of park property dating back to 1931.
Peshek’s attorney, Robert Peterson, noted that the maps indicated areas that were once parks but had since become vacant or swampy areas that would be so difficult to traverse that it would be unreasonable to assume Peshek could traverse them from his residence.
“There is no way to reasonably interpret (the 1,500 feet), and the residence in question does meet statutory requirements,” Peterson said.
Peshek, 48, was convicted in 1998 for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy in 1997 and with child enticement involving the same boy in 1995.
Having served his time along with a course of treatment, Peshek was scheduled for placement at a Salem Lakes residence at 2756 Camp Lake Road when proceedings were halted pending results of new information regarding the proximity of the residence to parks and residential areas.
Second offender
Sex offender Brian T. Threlkeld was also under consideration for placement. Threlkeld was convicted in 2000 for the sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy, and, according to archival news reports, admitted to assaulting others.
On Friday, Judge Anthony Milisauskas was to reconsider both placements after new information came to light about the proximity of parkland to the residence at 2756 Camp Lake Road.
Milisauskas said the court was able, by its own motion, to consider the new information provided in a supplementary report issued by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. That report noted the location of a park within 1,500 feet of the residence.
As a result, he accepted the supplemental report and ordered Threlkeld’s placement “stayed.” Milisauskas said the county must now “go back to square one” and find a different location for the placement of Threlkeld. The county has 120 days to prepare that report.
A motion of substitution moved the reconsideration of Peshek’s case to Wagner, who was not one of the initial judges that ordered placement.