Sex offender will not be released to residential property in Camp Lake neighborhood

Peshek’s attorney, Robert Peterson, noted that the maps indicated areas that were once parks but had since become vacant or swampy areas that would be so difficult to traverse that it would be unreasonable to assume Peshek could traverse them from his residence.

“There is no way to reasonably interpret (the 1,500 feet), and the residence in question does meet statutory requirements,” Peterson said.

Peshek, 48, was convicted in 1998 for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy in 1997 and with child enticement involving the same boy in 1995.

Having served his time along with a course of treatment, Peshek was scheduled for placement at a Salem Lakes residence at 2756 Camp Lake Road when proceedings were halted pending results of new information regarding the proximity of the residence to parks and residential areas.

Second offender

Sex offender Brian T. Threlkeld was also under consideration for placement. Threlkeld was convicted in 2000 for the sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy, and, according to archival news reports, admitted to assaulting others.

On Friday, Judge Anthony Milisauskas was to reconsider both placements after new information came to light about the proximity of parkland to the residence at 2756 Camp Lake Road.