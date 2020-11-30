Sex offenders can seek exemptions from rural residency restrictions

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He told the board he and his girlfriend, to whom he is now reportedly married, searched throughout western Kenosha County to no avail for a place to live outside restricted areas.

“Your job as a board is to keep the community safe,” Spencer told the board. “My goal here tonight is just to simply try to sway you in the direction of believing that I am not a threat to this community and instead can be a productive member of it.”

He expressed remorse in the public meeting, standing before the board at a podium, members of the community behind him.

“I’m not gonna stand up here and try to make excuses for the crime that I committed. I did a terrible thing,” Spencer said. “I’ve always taken 100 percent responsibility for my actions. I understand I have to live with those consequences. That’s why I’m here.”

Spencer provided board members with recommendations from his employer, his parole officer and his treatment provider. It was not sufficient to convince the board to grant the exemption.

Tesar said she is confident the existing ordinance will not open the village up to lawsuits and does provide areas where sex offenders can reside.