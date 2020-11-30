Sex offenders can seek exemptions from rural residency restrictions

Despite a series of residency exemption requests by sex offenders over the last several years, rural town and village officials believe they have ordinances in place to both protect the public and provide areas for offenders to live.
Towns and villages west of I-94 in Kenosha County amended their ordinances after rules in Pleasant Prairie were deemed by a court to be too restrictive. They create “safety zones” around areas where children congregate, such as parks, schools, and churches.
“We feel that our in place Register Sex Offender ordinance provides protections for residents with children while not being so restrictive as to eliminate areas of the Village for (offenders) to reside,” Paddock Lake Village Administrator Tim Popanda said.
Paddock Lake amended its ordinance in 2016 to reduce the distance sex offenders can resident in proximity to protected locations to 1,500 feet. Legal counsel suggested the previous distance was too restrictive, which could result in legal challenges.
The most recent review of the ordinance in Twin Lakes by the Village Board, resulted in no changes to its 1,200-foot restriction. The Twin Lakes ordinance also prohibits sex offenders from being placed within a 600-foot radius of another registered offender.
“It is our job to protect our residents, not just protect us from litigation,” Twin Lakes village Trustee Barbara Andres said when changes to the Twin Lakes ordinance were introduced.
‘Every case is different’
Salem Lakes officials did reduce the distance there in 2018, from 2,000 to 1,500 feet to be consistent with state statute.
The action came after the board heard three residency appeals in less than one year’s time. Two, seeking permanent residence within the 2,000 foot buffer zone, were denied. One, seeking temporary residence, was approved.
Salem Lakes Village Attorney Rich Scholze said the ordinance still allows the board to consider each exemption request on a case-by-case basis given individual circumstances, but also based on an established set of documents.
Under the ordinance, an approved exemption may be unconditional or restricted to a specific address or amount of time.
Village President Diann Tesar said there were cases she felt the petitioner deserved an exemption. However, the majority of the board did not agree.
“Every case is different,” Tesar said. “It takes a lot of guts to come in front of the board.”
Jeff Spencer, a former Indian Trail High School and Academy basketball coach and teacher who was sentenced in 2015 to 1½ years in prison and six years of supervision for engaging in inappropriate behavior with two teenage girls he was coaching, is one of the offenders who sought an exemption in Salem Lakes.
He told the board he and his girlfriend, to whom he is now reportedly married, searched throughout western Kenosha County to no avail for a place to live outside restricted areas.
“Your job as a board is to keep the community safe,” Spencer told the board. “My goal here tonight is just to simply try to sway you in the direction of believing that I am not a threat to this community and instead can be a productive member of it.”
He expressed remorse in the public meeting, standing before the board at a podium, members of the community behind him.
“I’m not gonna stand up here and try to make excuses for the crime that I committed. I did a terrible thing,” Spencer said. “I’ve always taken 100 percent responsibility for my actions. I understand I have to live with those consequences. That’s why I’m here.”
Spencer provided board members with recommendations from his employer, his parole officer and his treatment provider. It was not sufficient to convince the board to grant the exemption.
Tesar said she is confident the existing ordinance will not open the village up to lawsuits and does provide areas where sex offenders can reside.
“We went through and drew a map of where people could actually live and it was limited,” Tesar said of the previous ordinance. “We knew we had to change it.”
Bristol Motel case
Earlier this year, in the Town of Paris, a registered sex offender was found to have been living in violation of residency rules for more than two years at the Bristol Motel.
Peter T. Nelson Sr., 59, told the Paris Sex Offender Residency Board the state Department of Justice helped him identify the motel as a place for he and his wife to live in June 2017 after he sold his home in Bristol. He believed the Bristol Motel was in an outlying area of Bristol, not in the town of Paris.
Nelson, found guilty of first-degree sexual assault of a child and second-degree sexual assault of a child in November 1993, made an exemption request.
“It is just hard to find a place to live,” Nelson said.
The location is in violation of town ordinance because it is within 5,500 feet of two other sex offenders. Town ordinances also prohibit sex offenders from living within 6,500 feet of locations where children are known to congregate.
Town Chairman John Holloway said the residency panel needs “a compelling reason to go to a lesser standard” than what has been established in the ordinance.
The Residency Board voted unanimously to deny the request.
