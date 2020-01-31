Shalom Center: A new decade brings new goals

2020 marks the beginning of a new year, a new decade, and new opportunities.

People across the world make resolutions and goals to achieve throughout the year. They go into the year with the belief, faith, and hope that they can achieve that goal or resolution. At the Shalom Center, we closed the chapter on an incredible 2019 of achieving goals and we now say hello to an even brighter New Year!

We are extremely excited to share that our goal of helping more people is coming to a reality. Thanks to an anonymous donor, our current food pantry located on Sheridan Road will be relocating to our 4314 39th Avenue location in the first quarter of 2020. This is exciting as all of our Shalom Center services will be under one roof and will increase the ability to create efficiencies resulting in more individuals and families being served in our community.