Shalom Center: A new decade brings new goals

2020 marks the beginning of a new year, a new decade, and new opportunities.
People across the world make resolutions and goals to achieve throughout the year. They go into the year with the belief, faith, and hope that they can achieve that goal or resolution. At the Shalom Center, we closed the chapter on an incredible 2019 of achieving goals and we now say hello to an even brighter New Year!
We are extremely excited to share that our goal of helping more people is coming to a reality. Thanks to an anonymous donor, our current food pantry located on Sheridan Road will be relocating to our 4314 39th Avenue location in the first quarter of 2020. This is exciting as all of our Shalom Center services will be under one roof and will increase the ability to create efficiencies resulting in more individuals and families being served in our community.
In our re-located food pantry, we will continue to provide a healthy and nutritious selection of groceries to each person that comes through our doors. These items provide much-needed relief to families, seniors, and individuals across our community who are trying to make financial ends meet. We will remain a self-select food pantry which means clients will be able to make their selections from each food group, based on health guidelines by MyPlate (www.choosemyplate.gov). We will also be able to connect our clients to additional community resources.
Our pantry will become more of a resource program that just happens to give food. Many clients come in unaware of other services that may be able to assist them within our community. Our goal is very simple, provide emergency food, guidance, and assistance to our clients so that they may become more self-sufficient.
What are your goals or resolutions for 2020? We hope you will add to your list of goals to volunteer and be a Hope Builder. The Shalom Center is always looking for community members who have the desire to serve the community. Here are a few volunteer opportunities.
Food Pantry: Helping clients shop for food items, unloading trucks, stocking shelves, light cleaning, as well as packing senior food boxes.
Soup Kitchen: Sandwich making, clean up, dishwashing, wipe-down tables, mopping floors.
Special Events: Sponsor fundraisers/events, organize event activities, set up, take down, and selling tickets, sponsor a drive.
Facilities: Light janitorial, sorting/organizing, touching up yard.
Shelter: Read to school-age kids, volunteer in shelter assisting clients.
If you would like more information on helping at Shalom Center, email development@shalomcenter.org or visit our website www.shalomcenter.org and click “volunteer”.
Thank you for helping us change lives! Together we can continue to make a difference.
Here are photos taken at the various events that took place in Kenosha County between Jan. 24 and Jan. 26, 2020.
Tamarra Coleman is executive director of the Shalom Center in Kenosha.