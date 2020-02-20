Shalom Center celebrates relocation of food pantry

It was a great day for a homecoming.
That was the general consensus at the dedication of the new Shalom Center food pantry Thursday morning at 4314 39th Ave.
Celebrations consisted of a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by self-guided tours of the new food pantry and warehouse.
“This is a great day for our community,” declared John Collins, Shalom Center board president. “It is a great day for nearly 10,000 families who rely on this food pantry for food on a continuing basis.”
The opening represents a consolidation of services for the Shalom Center, with all of its programs now under one roof. To reflect this, the dedication was dubbed "One Roof, One Family, One Home, Our Shalom Homecoming."
“We are finally, finally, under one roof with our shelter and food programs,” said Tamarra Coleman, Shalom Center executive director as she addressed a capacity crowd standing between the food pantry shelves.
In 2019, the food pantry offered up 1.2 million pounds of food in outreach to 9,800 Kenosha households, Coleman said.
“This (new) pantry represents our missions, our vision and our values,” she said. “We’re stronger and better.”
Pastor Brit Windel of Daybreak Church gave a blessing to the new space, emphasizing that “shalom” means "peace and flourishing in fullness."
Making it a reality
Coleman and Collins thanked many of those responsible for the renovation of the space, including Bane Nelson, primary contractor; Ken Winius, Shalom Center and food pantry project manager; and Five Star Movers, a local moving company that helped set up the new pantry.
“Thanks for making this a reality,” said Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian.
“This is a wonderful day with all of you and the community coming together,” said Jenny Tunkieicz, chief of staff for Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser.
Lou Molitor, president of the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce, presided over the ribbon cutting by Coleman.
"For chamber members, ribbon cutting is the most fun thing because we are celebrating the opening of a new business; this is especially true for the Shalom Center pantry," he said.
Coleman noted that the homecoming theme — from advertising to refreshments — had been created and executed by the 2020 class of Leadership Kenosha, a professional development program.
She quipped that the day even had a homecoming court as Little Miss Wisconsin Evangeline Azure, 4, was in attendance.
Azure will participate in national competition in July, said her mother, Brandy Pearson.
"We are big supporters of the Shalom Center," Pearson said.
10,000 square feet
The pantry adds 10,000 square feet on the west side of the former ATC building, which was purchased by the Shalom Center in 2017.
The renovations were made possible by an anonymous donor.
The current food pantry at 8043 Sheridan Road will remain open to clients until Feb. 28; the new food pantry will take its first clients March 2.
Food pantry staff said they are very pleased with the program's new quarters.
"It’s absolutely amazing,” said Lynn Kancian, pantry manager. “I am excited about the newness of the space because the (Sheridan Road pantry) was in a building that was getting older.”
All agreed that the pantry serves an ongoing need in Kenosha.
"It’s a critical thing for our community to provide food for those who need it," Collins said.
"It’s great to watch incredible things like this for our city," said Windel said.
"Our excess is somebody else’s 'enough,'" he said. "Thousands of people worked to make this happen — to help others receive ‘enough.’ ”
