Shalom Center celebrates relocation of food pantry

"We are big supporters of the Shalom Center," Pearson said.

10,000 square feet

The pantry adds 10,000 square feet on the west side of the former ATC building, which was purchased by the Shalom Center in 2017.

The renovations were made possible by an anonymous donor.

The current food pantry at 8043 Sheridan Road will remain open to clients until Feb. 28; the new food pantry will take its first clients March 2.

Food pantry staff said they are very pleased with the program's new quarters.

"It’s absolutely amazing,” said Lynn Kancian, pantry manager. “I am excited about the newness of the space because the (Sheridan Road pantry) was in a building that was getting older.”

All agreed that the pantry serves an ongoing need in Kenosha.

"It’s a critical thing for our community to provide food for those who need it," Collins said.

"It’s great to watch incredible things like this for our city," said Windel said.

"Our excess is somebody else’s 'enough,'" he said. "Thousands of people worked to make this happen — to help others receive ‘enough.’ ”

