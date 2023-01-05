Shalom Center in Kenosha names Dave Gleason to lead marketing and fund development efforts

The Shalom Center has named Dave Gleason as director of marketing and fund development for the growing nonprofit devoted to providing emergency food, shelter and guidance to the Kenosha community. Gleason, an experienced marketing professional, owned and operated his own marketing firm for over 30 years in Kenosha. This new role will leverage his years of marketing, sales and operational experience. His hiring comes as the Shalom Center implements a plan of strategic growth in programs and facilities.

“All of us at the Shalom Center see the increasing need to provide food, shelter and guidance and are thrilled to have Dave help us in this crucial stage of growth,” said Tamarra Coleman, executive director of the Shalom Center. “I’m excited to further develop our visibility and gain additional support from the Kenosha community.” The role of director of marketing and fund development serves to further enhance the Shalom Center’s image and influence in the community and help to guide the overall marketing, communication and fund development strategy.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to work with the Shalom Center. As the only homeless shelter, largest food pantry, and longest running nightly meal program the Shalom Center has made Kenosha a more stable and prosperous community for all of us.” Gleason said. “My mission in this new role is to ensure that the community understands the positive impact of Shalom Center and develop funding sources for their continued success,”

Shalom Center is a 501c3 nonprofit in Kenosha County serving as the only homeless shelter, largest food pantry, and longest running nightly meal program. Shalom Center provides housing, food, guidance, and support to individuals and families in need across our community. It’s mission is to serve the community through food, shelter and supportive ways.

