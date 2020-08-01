Shalom Center modifies programs during pandemic

Question: Has the pandemic affected the Shalom Center’s volunteer base?

For precautionary measures, and for the safety of our staff and residents, we were running our programs with no volunteers. In late April, we began bringing in two to four volunteers for our pantry only; however, in our Shelter and Soup Kitchen Network, we still have no volunteers. For an agency that relies heavily on volunteers, we have been stretched very thin and our amazing staff have stepped up to help other departments during this unusual time. If it wasn’t for the staff, we would have had to close our Pantry, which is usually 75% run by volunteers.

Question: Has this affected the way services are delivered?