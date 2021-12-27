Shalom Center volunteer Brad Nerling 'retires' after 38 years of service

Brad Nerling is a soft-spoken, unassuming guy.

He’d be the first to deflect attention from himself, but over the past four decades, he has devoted an estimated 16,000-plus hours to feeding his community. (It adds up to some 68,000 meals served, and that's probably a low estimate.)

Nerling was one of the first volunteers for Kenosha’s Shalom Center, starting as a 13-year-old helping his dad after school.

Now, almost 40 years later — and after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the organization’s Soup Kitchen to severely limit the number of volunteers — Nerling is retiring from duty.

“I started helping out in 1983, because my dad, William Nerling Jr., knew Greta Hansen, who started the Shalom Center," Nerling said over coffee on Dec. 3.

As a machinist, William Nerling Jr. “knew every factory worker in town,” Brad recalled. “He could round up volunteers whenever they were needed.”

Though the Shalom Center is now a long-established organization — operating a food pantry, the Soup Kitchen and a shelter out of its building at 4314 39th Ave. — in the early days, a small core of volunteers cobbled meals together using government commodities.

“The food was from the federal government,” Brad Nerling explained. “It was the surplus commodities the government would give out — cheese slices and staples like flour, peanut butter, rice and cereal. We would store the items in empty Downtown buildings and drive around and collect items when needed.”

Heavy lifting

As a young teen, Nerling went with his dad to pick up the food and transport it to the distribution sites, Grace Lutheran Church during the week and the old CYC building on the weekends, he said.

“My dad knew the owners of the Downtown buildings, and he asked if we could store the cases of food there,” Nerling said.

It was tough, physical work, hauling the heavy items.

“We would start right after school, every weekday and weekends, too,” Nerling said, adding with a smile that “I really didn’t want to be doing it all the time, but my dad would always say, ‘If we don’t do it, who will?’”

When the Shalom Center started serving meals through its Soup Kitchen, “it was just sandwiches, soup, water, milk and a dessert,” Nerling said. “My dad knew a lot of food vendors, and they would save the stuff they couldn’t sell for us.”

Those sandwiches, he added, “were just cheese and bread at first. We didn’t even have meat for a while.”

When the Shalom Center got more established, the group moved into its first building, the former Deming School, which also housed a temporary family shelter.

“That was a huge deal,” Nerling said. “We thought we were in heaven then. We had storage space and didn’t have to make multiple stops every day to pick up supplies. Then we could concentrate on recruiting volunteers instead of spending all our time moving supplies around.”

Seeing the need

Serving meals in the Soup Kitchen “was an eye-opening experience,” Nerling said. “I grew up as a middle-class kid and never worried about having enough food. And then we’d see these people who had some bad luck and needed help. That was very humbling to see. We would serve more than 200 people each night — and that was on a quiet night.”

After his father died at age 51 in 1993, Nerling kept on volunteering with the Shalom Center, recalling how his dad would say, “Who else is going to do this?”

“I got to love doing it,” Nerling said of his years of volunteering. “It was part of our family, and it never dawned on me not to do it.”

Starting in 1993, Nerling coordinated the volunteers for the Shalom Center, keeping a schedule book and making sure the Soup Kitchen was staffed every day.

His stepfather, John Whyte — a retired Kenosha Unified School District band director — “helped me get connected to teachers, who would sign up for volunteering,” Nerling said. “My young sons would see their teachers helping out.”

And if they were short on volunteers? That’s when Nerling would “call in friends and family — my wife, my sons, my stepfather — they would all show up at the drop of a dime for me.”

Once COVID-19 hit, however, “big groups weren’t able to do this anymore,” Nerling said. “The work was done by Shalom Center staff members, not volunteers. So it seemed like a good time to retire.”

Back in what Nerling calls “the heyday” of his work as a young volunteer, “we would work three hours a night — and my dad would then make calls later at night to try and round up more food for the next day.”

Taking a step back

Nerling marvels at how the Shalom Center has evolved from such humble beginnings.

“There are so many programs now: The shelter, the food pantry, the Soup Kitchen, all in one facility,” he said, smiling. “It’s really amazing.”

As he takes a step back from volunteering, Nerling is looking forward to spending more time with his wife, Tammy, and his sons, Brad Jr. and Derrick.

“We really got into camping during COVID,” he said. “And we’re hoping to do a lot of that.”

Nerling still has the recipe for the Soup Kitchen specialty — beef barley soup — though he only knows “how to make it in 5-gallon pots.”

“It’s bittersweet to be finished after four decades,” he says, wistfully. “I grew up doing this. While other kids were playing around after school, I was at the Soup Kitchen.”

However, even as he talks about moving on, Nerling is quick to add, “I’ll probably be back someday, but as a normal volunteer — not being in charge. There are a lot of organizations in need, and this is something that’s really in my blood.

“If we don’t do it, who will?”

