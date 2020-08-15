'Shaping us in real time': Local professor, psychologist weigh in on pandemic's effect on behavior

Not long ago it was common courtesy to hold the door for a stranger, pick up a dropped item for an elderly shopper or help someone reach for a product on a store shelf.
Today, we hesitate before extending these courtesies.
Or more often, just walk quickly away.
Although these days social interactions are restricted to protect our health and that of others, local professors in the field of psychology wonder if these changes might have long-term effects on society and our mental well-being.
“(The pandemic) is shaping us in real time,” said Kateryna Sylaska, assistant professor of psychological science at Carthage College. “It is forcing us into new patterns of being.”
“My opinion is that people have been quite standoffish in public,” noted Melissa Gregg, psychology department chair at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
As a cognitive psychologist rather than a social psychologist, Gregg says her insight is based on observations rather than empirical research.
“I notice barely any eye contact among strangers passing each other in the grocery store,” she said. “Strangers are definitely less conversational. But, small groups of people who are familiar with each other seem to converse more lately.”
Asked if she feels people are hesitant to hold doors for strangers these days, Gregg replied, “Definitely.”
Teaching via ZoomWhen the state’s safer-at-home mandate came into effect in mid-March, Sylaska was in the middle teaching a class in social psychology.
“I took about two class days trying to deliver the content previously scheduled but (the students) had COVID on their minds,” she said. “I retooled the syllabus and made the curriculum what they needed.”
While she says it was hard on students to no longer engage in-person, they were enthusiastic about exploring the behavioral and psychological aspects of the lockdown in real time.
The class resumed via Zoom, and “they were so excited to see each others’ faces and share ‘ah ha’ moments,” Sylaska said.
Some of the students’ observations were of the positive variety, she said.
“In the early days of the pandemic, students noticed things like how when people were walking their dogs, they had big conversations with complete strangers,” she said.
As the pandemic has ground on, however, some of this positivity has faded, she said.
“People are really exhausted now,” Sylaska said. “They are finding these interactions with strangers are not filling that need (for contact) as much as those with which we have intimate bonds.
“In the early days, we could ‘fill up our cup’; now our cup isn’t filling up in the same way.”
As the pandemic has marched along, people have gotten worn down from it. For some this stage might be called “social distancing fatigue,” Sylaska said.
Helping behaviors hampered
Among the areas most affected are what social psychologists term “helping behaviors” — the little niceties people normally do for one another.
What Sylaska and others know from experience, observation and research is that people like to be rewarded for helping one another, even if the reward is as subtle as a smile.
However, face masks and physical avoidance are limiting those reward opportunities, she said.
“We don’t have those immediate responses built into a pandemic; it’s creating a failing system of human interaction,” Sylaska said.
She says she is encouraged, however, when she sees nursing homes soliciting for pen pals for its residents and nonprofits suggesting how people can support them from home rather than as in-person volunteers.
Social emblems
Another shift, notes Sylaska, has been in what are known as “social emblems” such as handshakes and smiles — non-verbal signs and gestures that help us communicate.
Hygiene sanctions and the use of face coverings have put both of these “on hiaitus” for now, she noted.
“We communicate so much through our facial expressions — especially in this country where smiling is more expected than it is in other countries.”
“Hands shakes could go away permanently, and smiles may diminish if they can’t be returned,” she said.
Fear factor
Social psychologists are also looking at the fear factor of the pandemic.
“Fear is a powerful motivator,” Sylaska said.
Because the science of the virus is still evolving, people have been unsure of the best response for protecting themselves which includes social interaction and avoidance thereof.
“We have a broken fear mechanism,” Sylaska said. “It is always fascinating to me how we humans think we have control over our environment, but (COVID) has shown how much control our environment has over us.”
When asked what socializing might look like in the future, Gregg said “handshakes might come back, but it will take a long time.”
When asked, “Will smiles go out of style?” Gregg said, “I don’t think so, and I hope not.”
Sylaska is also hopeful.
“(The pandemic) is also showing how malleable we are — we will find a way around this. We will find a way to belong and way to allow our personalities to communicate even without seeing facial expressions.”
