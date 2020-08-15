'Shaping us in real time': Local professor, psychologist weigh in on pandemic's effect on behavior

Asked if she feels people are hesitant to hold doors for strangers these days, Gregg replied, “Definitely.”

Teaching via ZoomWhen the state’s safer-at-home mandate came into effect in mid-March, Sylaska was in the middle teaching a class in social psychology.

“I took about two class days trying to deliver the content previously scheduled but (the students) had COVID on their minds,” she said. “I retooled the syllabus and made the curriculum what they needed.”

While she says it was hard on students to no longer engage in-person, they were enthusiastic about exploring the behavioral and psychological aspects of the lockdown in real time.

The class resumed via Zoom, and “they were so excited to see each others’ faces and share ‘ah ha’ moments,” Sylaska said.

Some of the students’ observations were of the positive variety, she said.

“In the early days of the pandemic, students noticed things like how when people were walking their dogs, they had big conversations with complete strangers,” she said.

As the pandemic has ground on, however, some of this positivity has faded, she said.