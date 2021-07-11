Sharing Center receives $30K from Kenosha Subaru's Share the Love fundraiser

SALEM LAKES — The Sharing Center, 25700 Wilmot Road, in Trevor, was again selected by Kenosha Subaru as its Local Hometown Charity and presented with a $30,000 check as part of the 2020 Subaru Share the Love event.

“We are proud to have done this for the Sharing Center for the past three years, “ Laurie Myra, of Kenosha Subaru said. “We have picked them as our local Hometown Charity for the 4th time.”

Sharing Center Director Sharon Pomaville expressed her gratitude when she recently accepted the donation. Pomaville said the donation helps the center fulfill its mission “to provide basic needs and empower people in their transition to independence.”

“Kenosha Subaru has impacted the community immensely through their continuing support of our agency,” Pomaville said. “They understand the importance of striving to eliminate hunger and homelessness and help families become self-sufficient, happy, and healthy.”

The Sharing Center is a nonprofit serving Western Kenosha County residents by sharing resources and advocating for self-sufficiency.

Kenosha Subaru is located at 7900 120th Ave. in Bristol.

