Sharing Center: Taking this journey together as a community

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

First, thank you for staying home and doing your part to keep our community safer.

A BIG THANK YOU from all of us here in Kenosha County to those providing essential services and pulling double shifts to do so.

In light of the need to keep us all as safe as possible, most local nonprofits have changed their programs and services in the name of safety to both their participants, volunteers and staff.

Here at the Center in Western Kenosha County, we are safely serving our families (no-contact), our staff and volunteers following strict DHS guidelines, and we’ve maintained our programs, with adjustments for the safety of all.

We are seeing new families everyday asking for help, and we make sure to be especially welcoming. It can take a lot to ask for help, especially for those who have always been self-sufficient.

When I started here in 2012, 4 years after the 2008 recession, people were still struggling to make ends meet. Finding jobs that paid a good wage were hard to come by for a while. Getting ‘caught up’ seemed to take forever. Recovery for those hit hardest took years. I saw some give up.