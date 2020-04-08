Sharing Center: Taking this journey together as a community

First, thank you for staying home and doing your part to keep our community safer.
A BIG THANK YOU from all of us here in Kenosha County to those providing essential services and pulling double shifts to do so.
In light of the need to keep us all as safe as possible, most local nonprofits have changed their programs and services in the name of safety to both their participants, volunteers and staff.
Here at the Center in Western Kenosha County, we are safely serving our families (no-contact), our staff and volunteers following strict DHS guidelines, and we’ve maintained our programs, with adjustments for the safety of all.
We are seeing new families everyday asking for help, and we make sure to be especially welcoming. It can take a lot to ask for help, especially for those who have always been self-sufficient.
When I started here in 2012, 4 years after the 2008 recession, people were still struggling to make ends meet. Finding jobs that paid a good wage were hard to come by for a while. Getting ‘caught up’ seemed to take forever. Recovery for those hit hardest took years. I saw some give up.
I know in the coming months the needs of families will change. I sense we will see a marked increase in people looking for help to avoid homelessness. Lines on good paying, quick hiring jobs will be critical. Educating about every support service our county and state offers, especially to those who may never have used those support programs before will be necessary.
We as Kenosha’s nonprofits are going to do what it takes to make sure all in need are served.
How you can assist your local nonprofit now and in the coming months? Call and ask. Every nonprofit will have very specific needs, and often it’s not what you think.
We have decreased our volunteers by 80% to be in line with current best practices. We’re operating the most efficient model possible. You won’t need to go to the gym after a volunteer shift here! Volunteers who meet strict DHS qualifications are needed.
Financial contributions can take a staggering downturn in times of crisis, though are even more critical. Our most needed items are milk, eggs, bread, cereal, soup, and size 6 diapers. We currently are unable to accept clothing and household donations.
Should this be a 3 month, 6 month or 5 year recoup, what will we have garnered? Learned? Appreciate more? What will we commit to no longer doing? What can we let go? Cherish deeper?
Our community, all sectors, we serve one another, and I know, we are taking this journey together.
Sharon Pomaville is executive director of the Sharing Center in Kenosha.
