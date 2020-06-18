Shaving heads for a great cause

"... It really shows that it doesn't matter the times that we're going through, if the need is there and it's for the right cause, (the community) is going to support it 100 percent. They did that and then some. Donations are still kind of coming in. Hopefully we can get the word out and still get more."

And it's not just the community support that drives events like these, Lois said, but also the cooperation between surrounding departments.

That goes for when they are called to help each other out on a call as well.

"When you want to do something like this, it makes it so much easier," Lois said. "When we can call on each other to help out, it doesn't matter if you know them or don't know them. It seems like you've known them forever.

"When this idea came up in our heads and we started making some phone calls, it was pretty easy to get a couple to jump on. I know other departments wanted to. We're going to build on this in years to come."

As for next year? Lois is kicking around letting his hair grow until then — although that may get a little more extreme than what he's planning for.