Shaving heads for a great cause

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The inability to get a haircut was one of the more unusual rallying cries during the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down most of the country.
But not everybody was too concerned.
Four area firefighters and one health care professional saved up their locks until Wednesday night when they turned a razor over to their spouse to raise money for a great cause.
And now they won't need a haircut again for quite some time.
Led by the Pleasant Prairie Firefighters Local 3785 charities and President Marc Lois, the event was held on Facebook Live with all proceeds benefiting the Shaymus Guinn Foundation.
Guinn, of Racine County, died in 2012 after a four-year battle with cancer at 11 years old. The foundation began in 2013, and the Pleasant Prairie Fire Department has been involved the last four years.
For Lois, who was one of the five who gave up his full head of hair for the cause, the chance to keep giving back continues to be the inspiration behind all the effort.
"There's kids and families in need, and we just wanted to raise some money to help them," he said.
Lois said both the Somers and Caledonia fire departments also were represented, along with Steve Nelson, a nurse with Aurora and a member of the Twin Lakes Fire Department.
Nelson's shave happened Sunday, with the other four submitting to the razor during the Facebook broadcast, Lois said.
This year's event originally had been scheduled for May 17 at Coins Sports Br, 1714 52nd St., Kenosha, and would have been the biggest of the first four fundraisers, Lois said.
But when COVID-19 hit, that put everything on pause and forced a shift in how to pull this off — and with more than $7,000 in donations through Friday morning, it's safe to say it was a rousing success.
"It went really well," Lois said. "... Our wives all came and were the ones to shave our heads. Most of them, I think were happy to see our hair go. It went amazing."
Greatly appreciated
Betty Carlsen, of the Guinn Foundation, said the efforts by all involved go a long way in helping her group provide to the families of the eight children the foundation currently supports.
Funds from the foundation help in a variety of ways, namely to ensure those families can take care of day-to-day and immediate needs while their child has to endure treatment.
And that creates one less worry in a very difficult and trying time.
"It means everything to us," she said. "This is our biggest fundraiser every year. This extra money really, really means a lot to those families. We're not out to pay their medical bills; you can get help with that. But the every day things that these families can no longer afford are horrendous."
It's important that, whatever a child needs at any particular time, their parent can provide, and having that money available allows that to happen, Carlsen said.
"If they ask for something, we want our parents to be able to get it for them that second," she said. "In two hours, they may not want it any more. We try to make sure they have cash. If that child asks for a bag of potato chips, get them two because they just don't eat (during treatment). This whole thing is just so hard on families."
The foundation also strives to take care of other children in the family, who sometimes get lost because so much attention has to be given to their ailing sibling.
"We're adamant about not only buying things for the children we serve, but for their siblings," Carlsen said. "The siblings kind of get the short end of this, because all the attention has to go on that gravely ill child. (We want them) to feel included. You have to deal with the whole family, not just that little one who is sick."
Strong support
The support from the community has been overwhelming, Lois said, especially given the current circumstances of the pandemic and economic uncertainty.
But he wasn't surprised by the generosity, either.
"I didn't set a goal going in because I didn't know," Lois said. "Everyone is going through challenging times. It's a crazy time in our world we're going through. ... The guys (who participated) surpassed any goal I would have ever came up with. It was amazing.
"... It really shows that it doesn't matter the times that we're going through, if the need is there and it's for the right cause, (the community) is going to support it 100 percent. They did that and then some. Donations are still kind of coming in. Hopefully we can get the word out and still get more."
And it's not just the community support that drives events like these, Lois said, but also the cooperation between surrounding departments.
That goes for when they are called to help each other out on a call as well.
"When you want to do something like this, it makes it so much easier," Lois said. "When we can call on each other to help out, it doesn't matter if you know them or don't know them. It seems like you've known them forever.
"When this idea came up in our heads and we started making some phone calls, it was pretty easy to get a couple to jump on. I know other departments wanted to. We're going to build on this in years to come."
As for next year? Lois is kicking around letting his hair grow until then — although that may get a little more extreme than what he's planning for.
"My plan is to start it now," he said. "If I go all the way to May next year, it will be pretty long. The long hair, I used to always hate, and for some reason this year, it didn't bother me so much.
"I raised the most (money) I've ever raised. I think I want to top that next year, so if I can make the hair a little crazier and a little longer, I think I can succeed."
Lois said donations continue to be accepted online. To make a donation, go to www.iaff3785.org and click on "Kenosha Kids Cancer Buzz." From there, a donation button will appear for visitors to follow.
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
