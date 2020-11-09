Sheboygan driver cited for drunken driving after I-94 crash with semi near Highway 11

YORKVILLE — A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 on Saturday night led to charges of drunken driving against one of the drivers.

Racine County Sheriff’s deputies and area fire and rescue crews were dispatched at 8:28 p.m. to a crash on northbound I-94 near Highway 11. The crash was reported as a “vehicle on its side, and a semi running over it.”

Responding deputies found a tractor trailer pinning a badly damaged 2011 white Jeep Liberty against the wall of the interstate.

The driver of the Jeep, Tina McLain, 47, of Sheboygan, was extricated from the Jeep and taken via Flight for Life to an area hospital.

The investigation uncovered that McLain had struck a construction trailer with an electronic sign board causing her Jeep to roll onto its passenger side, slide into traffic, and then crash with the tractor trailer.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries.

McLain was issued multiple citations, including driving while intoxicated — first offense causing injury.

