Shelter Shiver fundraiser set Saturday at Turtle Lake in Delevan for no-kill animal shelter in Salem

Local animal lovers are invited to “take the plunge” in support of a new animal shelter in Salem.

On Saturday, ALIVE Rescue will host Shelter Shiver, a fundraiser in which participants jump into Turtle Lake

The event will be held at 11 a.m. at Turtle Lake Tap & Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delevan.

According to organizers, funds raised will save homeless animals and help finish The Big Barn, an animal shelter under construction in Salem.

ALIVE Rescue is a not-for-profit no-kill animal rescue organization founded in Chicago in 2008. Since then it has managed adoption centers on the city’s south side and West Loop.

In October 2020, the organization broke ground for The Big Barn, an adoption center in Salem and to date has raised about half of what it needs for completion.

Saturday’s Turtle Lake plunge is its first Wisconsin fundraiser. On Sunday the organization will host its 13th annual Chicago Shelter Shiver plunge into Lake Michigan.

Shelter Shiver participants are invited to jump in solo, with a friend or as a team. There will be a Shelter Shiver after-party with a food buffet. Prizes will be awarded for best costume, best team theme and top fundraising attendees.

Preregistration is required with a fee of $25 per person. Contact Kristen Gerali at kristen.aliverescue@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.