Shelter Shiver fundraiser set Saturday at Turtle Lake in Delevan for no-kill animal shelter in Salem

Local animal lovers are invited to “take the plunge” in support of a new animal shelter in Salem.
On Saturday, ALIVE Rescue will host Shelter Shiver, a fundraiser in which participants jump into Turtle Lake
The event will be held at 11 a.m. at Turtle Lake Tap & Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delevan.
According to organizers, funds raised will save homeless animals and help finish The Big Barn, an animal shelter under construction in Salem.
ALIVE Rescue is a not-for-profit no-kill animal rescue organization founded in Chicago in 2008. Since then it has managed adoption centers on the city’s south side and West Loop.
In October 2020, the organization broke ground for The Big Barn, an adoption center in Salem and to date has raised about half of what it needs for completion.
Saturday’s Turtle Lake plunge is its first Wisconsin fundraiser. On Sunday the organization will host its 13th annual Chicago Shelter Shiver plunge into Lake Michigan.
Somers man, who formerly served on Kenosha County Board, charged with felony possession of narcotics
Bristol: Restaurants, retail planned for revitalization of southwest corner of Highway 50 and I-94
Woman charged for brandishing gun at Mahone Middle School in Monday afternoon incident
WATCH NOW: UPDATED: KUSD releases video of officer's response to Lincoln Middle School fight, copy of resignation letter
Facing $19.5M deficit with 1,100 fewer students, KUSD starts planning for future cuts -- without layoffs
Woman arrested on weapons charges after brandishing gun, threatening man outside Mahone Middle School, according to police
Bristol man identified as victim of fatal crash
Proposed Pleasant Prairie Village Green Center housing, retail density reduced in latest plans
Wisconsin authorities crack 2009 'Baby Theresa' cold case; mother charged
Illinois driver in custody after Pleasant Prairie pursuit, crash of vehicle stolen out of Chicago
Former nursing home employee alleges neglect of residents, filthy conditions at River Crossing location in Illinois
WATCH NOW: Michael Bell continues attacks on mayor, city administrator regarding son's 2004 death
Wisconsin dad wants cop charged for putting knee on 12-year-old daughter's neck
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
UPDATE: Kenosha police seeking vehicle struck by multiple gunshots and later fled scene at 43rd Street and Sheridan Road; no injuries reported
Shelter Shiver participants are invited to jump in solo, with a friend or as a team. There will be a Shelter Shiver after-party with a food buffet. Prizes will be awarded for best costume, best team theme and top fundraising attendees.
Preregistration is required with a fee of $25 per person. Contact Kristen Gerali at
kristen.aliverescue@gmail.com.
25 adorable dog photos for National Puppy Day
Dachshund puppy
Samira, an 8-week-old Dachshund puppy, carries her water dish on June 18, 2018, in Wilmington, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New Zealand tiny puppy
Six-month-old Maltese pup Scooter sits dwarfed by a tea cup as owner Cheryl McKnight admires her tiny ball of fluff in Gisborne, New Zealand, on July 14, 2009. (AP Photo/Rebecca Grunwell)
Puppies
Samira, left, and Scarlett, 8-week-old Dachshund puppies, play in the grass June 18, 2018, in Wilmington, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Miniature Schnauzer
A miniature schnauzer puppy is shown Feb. 18, 2001, in Spring, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Boy and puppy
Will Farkas embraces a puppy during the first morning of a camp for children whose lives have been touched by cancer in South Russell, Ohio, on Aug. 1, 2005. Each of the 12 campers was given a puppy to take care of and socialize with during the week-long camp. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Golden retriever puppies
A litter of seven golden retriever puppies trots across the lawn at Mountain View Kennels in Williamsburg, Pa., on Nov. 2, 2005. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Tiny puppy
Beyonce, left, a Dachsund puppy vying for the title of World's Smallest Dog, is held with her mom Casey, a mixed Dachshund and Chihuahua, on March 28, 2012, in New York. Animal rescuers in Northern California say Beyonce was so small at birth that she could fit into a spoon. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Puppy Bowl
Puppies play during Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Stephen J Boitano.)
Iraq puppy
Ratchet, a puppy from Iraq who was rescued by a soldier from Minnesota, rests after arriving at Dulles International Airport in Chantilly, Va., on Oct. 20, 2008. The dog from Iraq arrived after a lengthy effort to reunite the pooch with the U.S. soldier who adopted him. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Puppies
Puppies Apple, left, and Curry tussle with a chew toy as they romp at ASPCA headquarters in New York on April 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Five Legged Puppy
In this photo taken on July 16, 2009, Lily, a Chihuahua terrier mix with five legs, licks a bowl in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/The Charlotte Observer, Jeff Siner)
Puppy ride
Draco, a golden retriever puppy, enjoys a ride on the shoulder of owner Cyrus Scribner of Middlesex, Vt., on Sept. 30, 2010. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)
Guess
An animal control officer holds a puppy named Guess in Minneapolis on Feb. 18, 2011. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Labrador retriever
Harbor, an 8-week-old Labrador retriever, takes a nap at the American Kennel Club headquarters in New York on March 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
French bulldog
Pua, a 5-month-old French bulldog, poses for photographers at the American Kennel Club headquarters in New York on March 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Labrador puppies
Window shoppers look at a pair of Labrador puppies for sale at the Westside Pavilion Shopping Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 4, 2010. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, file)
Chocolate lab puppy
A chocolate lab puppy looks at the camera in New Hampshire in this Jan. 8, 2019, photo. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Puppy
In this Jan. 8, 2019, photo, inmate Jonathan Ladson cuddles with a chocolate lab puppy at Merrimack County Jail in Boscawen, N.H. The New Hampshire jail is the first in the state to partner prisoners with the "Hero Pups" program to foster and train puppies with the goal of placing them with military veterans and first responders in need of support dogs. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Golden retriever puppies
Officers introduce a litter of golden retriever puppies to be trained as police dogs during a skills presentation of the K-9 unit in La Paz, Bolivia, on April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Coonhound puppy
Milo, a coonhound puppy born with "upside down paws," chews on a treat at his home at the Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue and Sanctuary in Luther, Okla., on Feb. 14, 2019. Milo was born with a congenital dislocation of both elbows that left his paws turned upside down. The condition was treated with surgery. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Puppy
A puppy is on display at a pet store in Columbia, Md., on Aug. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Puppies
Puppies play in a cage at a pet store in Columbia, Md., on Aug. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Shetland sheepdog
Linda Eroh holds Sammy, a 12-year-old Shetland sheepdog, on Oct. 9, 2008, at her Douglassville, Pa., home. Eroh rescued Sammy from a puppy mill. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Iraq puppy
Ratchet, a puppy from Iraq who was rescued by a soldier from Minnesota, rests on arrival at Dulles International Airport in Chantilly, Va., on Oct. 20, 2008. The dog from Iraq has arrived after a lengthy effort to reunite the pooch with the U.S. soldier who adopted him. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Petula
Petula, a rescued pug, walks around during a rally on the front steps of the Statehouse in Indianapolis on April 23, 2009. A group of dog lovers called on lawmakers to regulate large-scale dog breeding operations in Indiana. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.