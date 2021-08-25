Sheriff Beth: Body cameras, bias training came out of unrest

Public outcry following the Jacob Blake shooting in August, 2020, helped speed up an in-progress plan to purchase body cameras for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff David Beth said.

The incident helped sway the opinion of those in county government and law enforcement who were not convinced it was a needed expense.

“Truthfully, I would say I was even one of those people, being more old-school,” Beth said. “But, now that we have them and they’re working very, very well documenting most everything that we do, I think it’s a huge benefit to our staff.”

The County Board approved the purchase of the body cameras as part of its 2021 budget and they have been in use since April.

“In a lot of ways the body cams have already paid dividends for us,” Beth said. “They are showing what actually did happen, rather than what someone said happened.”

The implementation of use of body cameras added $435,450 to the budget as part of a $2.3 million six-year contract that will refresh the equipment every three years. Sheriff’s Capt. Justin Miller said the cost included the equipment and outfitting, the technical components as well as cloud storage. The estimated the annual cost for the equipment and upkeep is roughly $380,000.