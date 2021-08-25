Sheriff Beth: Body cameras, bias training came out of unrest

Public outcry following the Jacob Blake shooting in August, 2020, helped speed up an in-progress plan to purchase body cameras for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff David Beth said.
The incident helped sway the opinion of those in county government and law enforcement who were not convinced it was a needed expense.
“Truthfully, I would say I was even one of those people, being more old-school,” Beth said. “But, now that we have them and they’re working very, very well documenting most everything that we do, I think it’s a huge benefit to our staff.”
The County Board approved the purchase of the body cameras as part of its 2021 budget and they have been in use since April.
“In a lot of ways the body cams have already paid dividends for us,” Beth said. “They are showing what actually did happen, rather than what someone said happened.”
The implementation of use of body cameras added $435,450 to the budget as part of a $2.3 million six-year contract that will refresh the equipment every three years. Sheriff’s Capt. Justin Miller said the cost included the equipment and outfitting, the technical components as well as cloud storage. The estimated the annual cost for the equipment and upkeep is roughly $380,000.
The Sheriff’s Department purchased 284 body cameras to be worn by all sworn personnel, in addition to all detentions and corrections staff. Policies were adopted that, among other things, spell out when the camera needs to be turned on, when it can be off and who will have access to it.
As part of the contract, new uniforms made specifically to hold the body cameras will be purchased. Some existing uniforms and vests were sent out to be retrofitted for use with the cameras — which look much like a cellular phone.
A demonstration of how the cameras are used, the connectivity to the squad and the various triggers that automatically turn the cameras on — such as the opening of a squad car door, took place prior to a County Board meeting in May.
‘Solid’ plan in place
Beyond the body cameras, Beth said the Blake shooting (which did not involve the Sheriff’s Department) and the civil unrest and riots that followed (during which the Sheriff’s Department did play an active role provided “lessons” on how to respond to a large-scale crisis situations.
“We now have a solid operational plan to handle very large-scale response efforts,” Beth said, adding it includes protocols for engaging and working with local, state and national law enforcement agencies and the National Guard. “It was a learning opportunity for us.”
It also led to implicit-bias training and additional opportunities for community discussions geared at improving the relationship between law enforcement and the public.
“On a personal level, it gave us a chance to look at life through other people’s eyes,” Beth said, who himself attended a Fair and Impartial Policing supervisory-level training session offered by Gateway Technical College. “I think it brought about an awareness and opened up a lot of doors for people to have discussions on a variety of issues. It’s a great starting point.”