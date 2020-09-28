Sheriff Beth pens endorsement for President Trump

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth has joined nearly 40 Wisconsin sheriffs in endorsing President Donald Trump.

In an op-ed published by USA Today, Beth commended President Trump for his leadership in putting a stop to the violence in Kenosha and delivers his endorsement to the President.

“President Trump’s strong support is why I’m endorsing him,” Beth said. When Kenosha County needed additional resources beyond what was made available by state and local governments, President Trump “stepped up and offered us the full resources of the federal government.”

“On the first of the month, I had the honor of meeting with President Donald Trump for a round-table discussion addressing the violence that recently took hold of our community. I saw first-hand the support, gratitude and steadfast resolve our president holds for the law enforcement community,” Beth stated. “The president arrived with a plan to provide the critical resources needed to keep our community safe.

“When the violence began, we had immediately put in the call to have local and state resources respond to the situation. Many responded, but we still needed more help. This is where the president stepped up and offered us the full resources of the federal government. ‘Whatever you need, it’s coming,’ the president relayed to me.