Sheriff Beth sends open letter to Wisconsin sheriff's addressing Safer-at-Home order

Sheriff Dave Beth has sent an open letter to the sheriffs of Wisconsin calling on them to think twice before deciding not to enforce the Safer-at-Home order.
On Monday Beth said the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department would enforce the order, which Gov. Tony Evers extended through May 26. Beth’s statement came after Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said last week that he would not enforce the order.
Schmaling wrote, “I can not in good faith participate in the destruction of Racine County businesses or interfere in the freedoms granted to all of us by our Constitution.”
In his letter to sheriffs around the state, Beth said he believed that decisions on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic were best made at the federal and state level.
“I’m not a doctor, scientist or a constitutional attorney, and I don’t play one on TV,” Beth wrote. “I rely on my governor, my health division and my corporation counsel to advise me in times like this.”
Beth said in his letter that he has been getting both calls and emails of support because he said he would enforce the order and angry calls and emails opposed. He said sheriffs should not have been put in that position.
“By any sheriff publicly declaring you will not be enforcing the governor’s order, you have now brought that fight down to the county level, and every sheriff is now the gatekeeper to your county’s prosperity,” Beth wrote. “Each one of us now wields the magic wand to keeping businesses from failing and families keeping a roof over their heads.”
While Evers and other governors around the country have been extending orders as the pandemic continues, the issue has started to become a partisan fight. In Wisconsin, Republican legislative leadership has sued over Evers’ extension of the Safer-at-Home order. There have been highly publicized protests against the orders in some states, including in Wisconsin.
Polls show support for stay-at-home orders
National polling shows most citizens support stay-at-home orders continuing. An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released Wednesday found 61% of adults supported the current restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the virus, another 26% felt the restrictions did not go far enough. Only 12% felt the stay-at home orders went too far.
Kenosha County has the fourth-highest number of cases among counties in Wisconsin behind Milwaukee, Dane and Brown counties, with 311 positive cases reported through Thursday and seven deaths.
Ten cases are members of the sheriff’s department staff, all 10 of those cases among correctional officers at the Kenosha County Jail and the Kenosha County Detention Center.
Local law enforcement, including the sheriff’s department, the Kenosha Police Department and the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, have said that residents and businesses have been largely complying with the order, with officers issuing occasional warnings to non-essential businesses that were open.
Businesses that have received warnings have complied and closed. Both the sheriff’s department and the Kenosha Police Department said they have not had to take any enforcement action.
In his letter, Beth, a Republican, said he has been advised by the county’s attorneys that the corporation counsel would not defend any lawsuits brought against him if he did not enforce the order. He said local government has been working as a team in addressing the virus.
“I will stand with the oath I took on Jan. 3, 2003, to uphold federal, state and local laws. This does not mean I agree or would not do things differently, but I will not violate the order,” Beth stated in the letter.
