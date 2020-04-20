Sheriff Beth will enforce Stay at Home

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said Monday he will not take the same approach as Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, emphasizing the KCSD will uphold the Safer at Home order extended through May 26.
“We will follow the rules and laws that come from Madison whether we like them or not,” Beth said. “We’re going to continue to support our county health department and work closely with our emergency management partners.”
Beth’s statement came as the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County grew to 259, up from 229 Friday. The number of deaths countywide increased from five to six. There have been 1,472 negative tests.
As of Monday, Racine County reported 174 positive cases, 10 deaths and 1,336 negative tests. Walworth County reported 86 positive cases, six deaths and 540 negative tests. Statewide, the number of positive cases grew to 4,499 and the number of deaths reached 230.
The number of cases in Illinois is reportedly much higher. As of Monday, the number of positive cases there was at 30,357 and the number of deaths reached 1,290.
By noon Monday, Lake County, Ill., reported 2,162 confirmed cases and 75 deaths and McHenry County, Ill., reported 340 confirmed cases and 17 deaths. This includes at least 140 cases in Zion, Ill., and at least 30 cases in Antioch, Ill., both of which border Kenosha County.
The Safer at Home order, extended by Gov. Tony Evers and DHS secretary-designee Andrea Palm last week, resulted in protests over the weekend by those who believe it infringes on people’s Constitutional rights.
In a statement Friday, Schmaling called the measures “overreaching” and said state law “does not have the power to supersede or suspend the constitutional rights of American citizens.”
“I took an oath to uphold the constitutional rights of our citizens and I cannot in good faith participate in the destruction of Racine County businesses or interfere in the freedoms granted to all of us by our Constitution,” the statement reads.
Beth said his department began operating under a new 12-hour shift schedule Sunday, put in place as part of his emergency staffing order. Deputies will now work six 12-hour days, followed by 12 days off and another six days on call.
The staffing order states that creating the four-rotation schedule will allow more flexibility, limit contact between deputies and reduce the possibility of deputies who are sick infecting each other.
“Everyone has been thrown into the mix,” Beth said, adding this includes school resources officers, court conveyance deputies, detectives and Officer Friendly. “For some, it has been a while since they have been in a marked squad car.”
Beth said many had to be given new uniforms, gun belts, radios and other equipment in order to prepare them for their new assignment.
The order states sworn personnel, or deputies, also may have to fill in if there are staff shortages at the Kenosha County Jail or the Kenosha County Detention Center.
Beth said he is hoping to work with the newly elected County Board to come up with additional staffing solutions during the health emergency.
Beth said nine KCSD staff members awaited COVID-19 test results Monday. He said the number of staff members under quarantine with flu-like symptoms was at about 40. So far, seven members of the department have tested positive for COVID-19.
For more information about COVID-19, including statistics and links to resources, visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 hub at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.
The Kenosha County Joint Information Center encourages people with questions about COVID-19 they cannot find answers to online to dial 2-1-1 or visit the 2-1-1 website, https:// 211wisconsin.communityos.org.
