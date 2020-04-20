Sheriff Beth will enforce Stay at Home

The Safer at Home order, extended by Gov. Tony Evers and DHS secretary-designee Andrea Palm last week, resulted in protests over the weekend by those who believe it infringes on people’s Constitutional rights.

In a statement Friday, Schmaling called the measures “overreaching” and said state law “does not have the power to supersede or suspend the constitutional rights of American citizens.”

“I took an oath to uphold the constitutional rights of our citizens and I cannot in good faith participate in the destruction of Racine County businesses or interfere in the freedoms granted to all of us by our Constitution,” the statement reads.

Beth said his department began operating under a new 12-hour shift schedule Sunday, put in place as part of his emergency staffing order. Deputies will now work six 12-hour days, followed by 12 days off and another six days on call.

The staffing order states that creating the four-rotation schedule will allow more flexibility, limit contact between deputies and reduce the possibility of deputies who are sick infecting each other.