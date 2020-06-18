Sheriff Beth wins national award for commitment to DARE program for children

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DARE America has named Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth — who spent 10 years of his career as a DARE officer — as the nation’s law enforcement executive of the year.

Department staff nominated Beth for the award, which honors one law enforcement executive in the United States for their work and commitment to the drug education program.

“I can’t think of anyone who would be more deserving,” said Jeff Smith of the national organization, recognizing Beth on Thursday as the DARE Law Enforcement Executive of the Year.

Beth said he was Kenosha County’s first DARE officer, teaching students in elementary, middle and high school in the program. When he became sheriff, he remained committed to DARE and to other programs for children, including the Frank Neighborhood project.

Smith said Beth has been so supportive that during times of budget cuts he created fundraisers to help pay for DARE activities.

Speaking about DARE as he received the award Thursday, Beth said the program was about more than drug education, it was about creating connections between law enforcement and kids and families.

“The DARE program is one of the connections that keep law enforcement and children and the community together,” Beth said.