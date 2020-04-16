Sheriff issues emergency staffing order

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With the number of deputies in quarantine due to possible COVID-19 symptoms on the rise, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is putting an emergency staffing order in place to make sure it has enough squad cars on the road.

“We have gone from 17 off on quarantine to 34 in just a few days,” said Sheriff David Beth of the number of staff quarantined because of flu-like symptoms or because they were exposed to someone who may have the virus.

He said the number of people who work in the corrections division who have tested positive for the virus has increased from five to seven this week.

The emergency schedule puts personnel on six-day rotations of 12-hour shifts, with the six-day period followed by 18 consecutive days off duty. For six days before the regular duty days, deputies will be on “stand-by” meaning they could be called in to work.

Beth said the emergency schedule allows a built-in quarantine period for staff. The order states that creating the four-rotation schedule will allow more flexibility, limit contact between deputies and reduce the possibility of deputies who are sick infecting each other.