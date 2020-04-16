Sheriff issues emergency staffing order

With the number of deputies in quarantine due to possible COVID-19 symptoms on the rise, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is putting an emergency staffing order in place to make sure it has enough squad cars on the road.
“We have gone from 17 off on quarantine to 34 in just a few days,” said Sheriff David Beth of the number of staff quarantined because of flu-like symptoms or because they were exposed to someone who may have the virus.
He said the number of people who work in the corrections division who have tested positive for the virus has increased from five to seven this week.
The emergency schedule puts personnel on six-day rotations of 12-hour shifts, with the six-day period followed by 18 consecutive days off duty. For six days before the regular duty days, deputies will be on “stand-by” meaning they could be called in to work.
Beth said the emergency schedule allows a built-in quarantine period for staff. The order states that creating the four-rotation schedule will allow more flexibility, limit contact between deputies and reduce the possibility of deputies who are sick infecting each other.
Along with the schedule change, the department is canceling all previously approved leave or leave requests. The emergency schedule will remain in effect “for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic” the order states.
Beth said the order will affect largely sworn personnel within the department. The order states those sworn personnel, or deputies, may have to fill in if there are staff shortages at the Kenosha County Jail or the Kenosha County Detention Center.
The sheriff’s department had sought a temporary order from the Kenosha County Board that would have allowed it to bypass normal procedure to be able to hire officers who had already worked at other departments and gone through the police academy, and to fill in with sworn staff from other departments.
A committee of the board rejected that request, which was part of a request for an extension of an emergency declaration by the county executive.
“Our No. 1 priority must be to keep our staff healthy for the duration of the pandemic so we are able to adequately handle the safety and security needs of our community,” the order states.
