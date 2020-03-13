Sheriff's department seeking man who tampered with ankle monitor, failed to return to KCDC

A Kenosha man serving jail time for disorderly conduct is now being sought on an escape charge after he failed to return to the jail and tampered with an ankle monitor.

According to Sgt. David Wright, Charles Z. Johnson, 27, had been away from the Kenosha County Detention Center with an ankle monitor when he was ordered to return to KCDC after he tested positive for alcohol. He did not return, and deputies were unable to locate him.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts to contact the department at 262-605-5100, or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

