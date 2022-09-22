Sheriff won't face criminal charges following investigation into bonuses authorized for detention staff

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth won't face prosecution after the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office determined there was no sufficient evidence for criminal wrongdoing when the sheriff unilaterally pursued and authorized $21,000 in stipends for staff at the county detention facility earlier this year.
According to details of the investigation released Thursday, Beth, the out-going sheriff, who is not seeking re-election, had authorized the bonuses for admissions and release staff along with similar stipend for a support operations manager.
Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Matthew Westphal in his correspondence with Kenosha County Corporation Counsel Joe Cardamone said there was "insufficient evidence to establish that any crime was committed" by Beth.
A review by an independent counsel retained by the county also found he had not violated state statues pertaining misconduct in office. However, Joseph Russell of von Briesen and Roper, the independent counsel retained by the county, said that Beth "misused or misappropriated" the funds because he had not worked within proper county channels, specifically in not seeking approval from the county executive, director finance and the human services director.
Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman, who was elected in April, said the matter had been brought to her attention earlier in her term by an anonymous complain and that the county had engaged with outside counsel for "a full, independent investigation."
“Those findings were referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, which has now elected not to pursue criminal charges," she said. "“Going forward, controls are now in place so this cannot happen in the future.”
This story continues to develop. Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com
