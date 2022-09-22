 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sheriff won't face criminal charges following investigation into bonuses authorized for detention staff

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth won't face  prosecution after the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office determined there was no sufficient evidence for criminal wrongdoing when the sheriff unilaterally pursued and authorized $21,000 in stipends for staff at the county detention facility earlier this year.

According to details of the investigation released Thursday, Beth, the out-going sheriff, who is not seeking re-election, had authorized the bonuses for admissions and release staff along with similar stipend for a support operations manager.

Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Matthew Westphal in his correspondence with Kenosha County Corporation Counsel Joe Cardamone said there was "insufficient evidence to establish that any crime was committed" by Beth.

A review by an independent counsel retained by the county also found he had not violated state statues pertaining misconduct in office. However, Joseph Russell of von Briesen and Roper, the  independent counsel retained by the county, said that Beth "misused or misappropriated" the funds because he had not worked within proper county channels, specifically in not seeking approval from the county executive, director finance and the human services director.

People are also reading…

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman, who was elected in April, said the matter had been brought to her attention earlier in her term by an anonymous complain and that the county had engaged with outside counsel for "a full, independent investigation."

“Those findings were referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, which has now elected not to pursue criminal charges," she said. "“Going forward, controls are now in place so this cannot happen in the future.”

This story continues to develop. Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth

Beth

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY DAN TRUTTSCHEL
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hurricane Fiona: At least six killed by storm in the Caribbean

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert