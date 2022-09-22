Sheriff won't face criminal charges following investigation into bonuses he authorized to retain Kenosha County detention staff

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth won't face prosecution after the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office determined there was no sufficient evidence for criminal wrongdoing when the sheriff unilaterally pursued and authorized more than $21,000 in stipends for support staff at the county detention facility earlier this year.

According to details of the investigation released Thursday, Beth, the out-going sheriff, who is not seeking re-election, had authorized the bonuses in the form of stipends for 18 admissions and release staff along with a similar stipend for a support operations manager.

Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Matthew Westphal, on behalf of District Attorney John Chisholm, in his correspondence with Kenosha County Corporation Counsel Joe Cardamone said there was "insufficient evidence to establish that any crime was committed" by Beth.

A review by an independent counsel retained by the county also found he had not violated state statutes pertaining to misconduct in office. However, Joseph Russell of von Briesen & Roper, the independent counsel retained by the county, said that Beth "misused or misappropriated" the funds because he had not worked within proper county channels, specifically in not seeking approval from the county executive, director finance and the human services director.

Support staff wage increases overlooked

Last year, the County Board approved the 2022 budget with an increase in the starting wage for corrections officers. At the time, however, the wages for admissions and release staff members and the operations manager had been overlooked, according to Beth who was reached late Thursday. Beth said while attracting and retaining corrections officers has been a challenge, support staff in the detention center has also been underpaid for years. Beth said he brought the oversight to the County Board in December and advised the body that issue would need to be rectified in 2022.

Beth said he and his administrative command staff came up with the idea of giving the admissions and release specialists a stipend that would be equal to about two hours of overtime each week at one and a half times regular pay. He said the stipend procedure enabled the payment of bonuses to the workers and that the use of such a stipend was one that had been practiced for at least the last four decades since started his career as a deputy in the department.

According to the Milwaukee District Attorney's Office investigation findings, the "stipends" were to be used as supplemental pay to help retain the support staff until potential pay increases could be addressed in the 2023 county budget. Beth had believed that he could authorize the stipends using remaining money in his budget due to under-staffing in the department. After approving the additional funds Beth allowed his command staff to determine how stipends would be processed and a unique code was entered into the county's time-management system to reflect the payments. As a result, the county paid out $21,736.95 in stipends to the staff "for work that was not completed," according to the investigation. The operations manager also presented his case for receiving higher pay for eight hours a month at time and a half. And as a result the county paid out 32 hours for time that was never worked, according to the investigation.

Anonymous tip

On April 11, an anonymous letter was submitted to the county Human Resources Director Clara Tappa with the allegations and the payments ceased. As a result of the letter, Corporation Counsel Joe Cardamone engaged with outside counsel that recommended conducting an independent investigation into the matter.

According to the independent investigation by Chisolm's office, while Beth's authorization of the stipends did not follow required procedures, the intent which exercised was done to retain qualified employees and not for his personal enrichment. The investigation included that while they were issued in an "incorrect manner" the sheriff was attempting to exercise his "statutory and constitutional duty to maintain and operate the jail." The investigation further concluded that while Beth's "actions lacked knowledge that they were beyond his authority and intent to exceed that authority" the evidence presented did not support issuing criminal charges.

Reached late Thursday, Beth said he was "thrilled with (the district attorney's) decision.

"There was no intent here to do anything that we shouldn't have done," Beth said. "The entire goal was to keep the s taff that we have to have and at this time, it's so difficult to keep staff and ultimately what we did is we saved 10s of thousands of dollars by doing this because every single correctional officer or ARS that leaves, it takes three months to train them, they have to go through the entire testing process with job traits and then we have to back fill with possible overtime while we're training them for three months."

According to the investigation by von Briesen, Beth believed that he could unilaterally authorize the stipends because of the extra money in the Sheriff's Department budget and because the department was understaffed. The sheriff also believed it was not a "good time" to revisit the support staff compensation issue with the County Board "because we were in the process of elections for our County Executive and the County Board Supervisors (sic)" and because he would "figure it out with the new County Board," according to the document.

Sanctions unlikely

The independent counsel's investigation concluded Beth did not violate state laws for misconduct while in office and that he did not intend to violate standards of conduct in the county's municipal code, however, he was found to have misused or misappropriated funds as he did not consult with the appropriate county department heads to justify the use of the stipends. According to the investigation, the county budget allows for the authorization of expenditures up to $100,000 for wage adjustments for the purposes of employee retention and special assignments, among others. Because he would be leaving office, according to the investigation, he likely would not face sanctions.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman, who was elected in April, said the matter had been brought to her attention earlier in her term by an anonymous complaint and that the county had engaged with outside counsel for "a full, independent investigation."

“Those findings were referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, which has now elected not to pursue criminal charges," she said. "Going forward, controls are now in place so this cannot happen in the future.”

This story continues to develop. Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com