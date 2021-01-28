Sheriff's Capt. Robert Hallisy on administrative leave; no details released

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Capt. Robert Hallisy, the Sheriff’s Department’s operations commander, is on administrative leave from the Sheriff’s Department, Kenosha County Human Resources Director Clara-lin Tappa, confirmed Thursday.
“Captain Robert Hallisy is serving on administrative leave at this time,” a written response from Tappa to the Kenosha News reads. “The County is addressing a personnel matter. Captain Hallisy is cooperating with that process.”
Sheriff David Beth would not provide any further detail Thursday.
“I cannot comment on personnel issues,” Beth said.
The date Hallisy began the administrative leave was requested, but not provided. It has been roughly two weeks thus far, according to a source within the department. No reason or related incident was cited for the leave.
A request to confirm or deny unsubstantiated reasons being publicly circulated was denied. A search of the Wisconsin Circuit Court database shows no entries for Hallisy.
“In fairness and respect to him, to his fellow Sheriff’s Department members, and to the County’s interests in gathering information fairly, objectively, with integrity, and without compromising the effectiveness of the process, the County will not provide further detail,” the response from Tappa reads.
It could not be confirmed as of Friday if Hallisy is on paid, or unpaid leave.
When contacted Thursday, Hallisy said he did not wish to make a comment or clarify any of the unknown details.
Assignments, commendations
According to the Sheriff’s Department website, Hallisy was hired in March 1990 and was promoted to sergeant in July 2000 and to lieutenant in January 2010. In May of 1991, Hallisy was awarded the Silver Star for pulling a child from a burning house.
Hallisy has served as a deputy assigned to Paddock Lake, a member of the Sensitive Crimes Team, as commander of the Tactical Response Team and Hostage Negotiations Unit, and as shift supervisor on all three patrol shifts. He also served on the Kenosha County Traffic Safety Commission and was the Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic grant administrator for the Sheriff’s Department.
Hallisy recently stepped down from his position on the Board of Directors of Women and Children’s Horizons, for which he has held several officer positions since 1996.