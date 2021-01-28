Sheriff's Capt. Robert Hallisy on administrative leave; no details released

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It could not be confirmed as of Friday if Hallisy is on paid, or unpaid leave.

When contacted Thursday, Hallisy said he did not wish to make a comment or clarify any of the unknown details.

Assignments, commendations

According to the Sheriff’s Department website, Hallisy was hired in March 1990 and was promoted to sergeant in July 2000 and to lieutenant in January 2010. In May of 1991, Hallisy was awarded the Silver Star for pulling a child from a burning house.

Hallisy has served as a deputy assigned to Paddock Lake, a member of the Sensitive Crimes Team, as commander of the Tactical Response Team and Hostage Negotiations Unit, and as shift supervisor on all three patrol shifts. He also served on the Kenosha County Traffic Safety Commission and was the Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic grant administrator for the Sheriff’s Department.

Hallisy recently stepped down from his position on the Board of Directors of Women and Children’s Horizons, for which he has held several officer positions since 1996.