Sheriff's Department awards recognize service to department, community

Awards for lifesaving efforts, outstanding merit and appreciation were announced during the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Promotion and Awards Ceremony held on Dec. 15.
The awards “honor those within our department and community who work hard and go above and beyond to perform their duties in an exemplary manner,” Sgt. David Wright, department public information officer, said in announcing the recipients. “These men and women have something in common — they value their careers and do their best to serve their community with dedication, discipline, and sacrifice.”
The following awards were bestowed:
Lifesaving Award
The lifesaving award is the fifth highest award given to a department employee who successfully administers a lifesaving technique. The recipients are:
Deputies Tim Thornton and Brian Koschnitzke: At 5:51 a.m., Dec. 29, 2019, these officers responded to the Wheatland Mobile Home Park for a 43-year-old woman who was not conscious or breathing. Dispatch advised the woman had a pre-existing heart condition and the caller had initiated CPR. Upon arrival, Thornton took over chest compressions while Koschnitzke prepared an automated defibrillator device (AED). They alternated their efforts in providing chest compressions to the woman and were able to successfully deliver three needed lifesaving shocks to the patient. The woman ultimately began to breathe on her own and was transported by rescue personnel.
Deputy Michael Colaluca: at 6:10 p.m., Feb. 9, 2020, Colaluca responded to a medical call at 6617 236th Avenue in the Village of Paddock Lake. The information from dispatch was that a 3-day old infant was found unconscious and not breathing by a family member in the home. Colaluca was not originally assigned to the call by dispatch but volunteered to respond to assist. He was the first deputy on the scene and made contact with the child’s mother who had the baby in her arms. The mother handed the baby to Colaluca and told him that the baby was not breathing. Colaluca administered a trained first aid technique to open the infant’s airway causing the baby to start breathing again. An ambulance from the Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue Department arrived and transported the infant to the hospital for additional treatment.
Lt. Daniel Ruth: On May 16, 2020, Ruth responded to a report of a citizen overdosing in a car outside the front entrance of the Sheriff’s Department. Ruth encountered a woman with no pulse, who was not breathing and administered two doses of Narcan. He removed the woman from the vehicle and was about to begin CPR when she regained consciousness and began to breathe.
Detective Jeff Bliss: at 8:50 p.m. June 15, 2020, dispatch reported a reckless driver westbound in the 18000 block of Highway 142. The vehicle was possibly involved in a hit-and-run crash and the caller who was following the vehicle reported it had crashed and was on fire. When Bliss arrived on scene, he found the driver was out of the vehicle, disoriented and confused. The driver eventually lost consciousness and his pulse was dropping. Bliss recognized the symptoms were consistent with an opioid overdose and administered three doses of Narcan. The driver began showing signs of improvement and was able to respond to rescue personnel who arrived on scene.
Deputy Nicholas Moro: at 9:17 p.m. July 18, 2020, Moro responded to the Shell Gas Station, 11748 75th St., Kenosha, to assist the Kenosha Police Department with a male subject that possibly overdosed in the parking lot. Upon arrival, Moro located the male subject on the ground and administered two doses of NARCAN to the patient and began sternum rubs on his chest. Shortly after the patient started breathing normally and regained consciousness.
Certificate of Merit
The Certificate of Merit is the sixth highest award given to a member of the department, awarded to an employee who develops new ideas, provides workable innovative methodology, or who through dedicated effort and dedication to duty, enhances the professional image of the Sheriff’s Department. The recipients are:
Detectives Kris Schwartz and Jeff Bliss: In January 2020, detectives Schwartz and Bliss formulated and submitted a plan to supervision to conduct “Roll Call Detective Trainings.” These trainings involve detectives arriving before deputy roll calls to conduct half-hour sessions on given topics. This training was implemented. Topics included: conducting investigations, report writing, evidence collection and photography.
Direct Supervision Officer Edward Hartnell: In his role as discharge planner for the Kenosha County Detention Division, Hartnell developed a grant-funded program from the ground up. Through the Vivitrol treatment program, Hartnell has been able to obtain rehabilitation services for more than 67 individuals released from custody with alcohol and drug addiction issues. He further worked to expand resources and opportunities by establishing partnerships with more than 26 local businesses and organizations. Through these efforts, he has been able to secure a variety of provisions to include housing, clothing, health coverage and employment from organizations willing to assist this high-risk population. Each of these are vital for the successful reintroduction of individuals back into the community.
Detention Systems Manager Jill O’Hanlon: O’Hanlon implemented a complex inmate Electronic Medical Record system, the “Livescan” inmate fingerprinting system, and an inmate request management system. O’Hanlon’s efforts have increased operational efficiency and have been incorporated into vital procedures that have enhanced the professional image of the Sheriff’s Department.
Laundry Services Manager James Post: Post conducted a comprehensive overhaul of the ordering process of both consumable and non-consumable products for the department’s Detention Division. By streamlining the ordering process with various vendors, Post has been able to maximize savings for the department. He identified and corrected vendor errors totaling $50,000. He was instrumental in implementing a more efficient distribution process of deliveries to the inmate population at both the Kenosha County Detention Center and Pre-trial Facility. In doing so, correctional officers are no longer responsible for the delivery of commissary items to the inmate population, saving countless number of workforce hours.
Sheriff’s Award
The Sheriff’s Award is the 9th highest award given to a member of the department or public who distinguishes themselves in performing an extraordinary act of unselfish public service.
Denise Gilanyi and Janee Townsend: Assisted with the implementation of a new inmate ‘Electronic Medical Record’ system.
Jim Coleman: Coleman, a retired U.S. Navy Master Chief, served the nation for 30 years and has unselfishly served his community by volunteering this time at the Kenosha County Detention Center since 2004. He has helped the Chaplaincy Office, provided informal counseling and guidance to thousands of inmates and has recently been an integral part of the library program.
Susan Valeri, director of facilities; Pat Finnemore, chief of school leadership; Brian Geiger, principal at Mary D. Bradford High School; and the Kenosha Unified School District: During late August and Early September of 2020, there was a large-scale incident of civil unrest in the City of Kenosha. Multiple federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, along with approximately 1,200 National Guard members, converged upon Kenosha County to provide support. The Kenosha Unified School District assisted these first responders in the form of logistical support by providing the use of Mary D. Bradford High School as a staging and command center. Additionally, Wisconsin National Guard troops were housed and staged inside various other Kenosha Unified School District buildings. This vital support was provided at a much-needed time for the community and was instrumental in the successful command of the incident.
Dave Lienau, Jeff Berard, Kristen Olsen, Kim Rowe, Diana Fowler, Felicia Waldow, and Nichelle Brunner: These individuals were essential in organizing and providing food services for officers, staff, and outside agencies during a period of civil unrest.
Certificate of Appreciation
The Certificate of Appreciation is the 7th highest award given to a member of the department for an act of extraordinary intelligence reflecting a highly creditable police or law enforcement accomplishment, and for displaying perseverance and devotion to duty in extraordinary situations.
KSD Detective Bureau: On June 17th, 2019, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department was requested to investigate the homicide of off-duty Racine Police Officer John Hetland. The Racine Police Department declared that Officer Hetland was acting in a law enforcement capacity when he was killed, making this the first Racine Police Officer killed in the line of duty in over 35 years.
This investigation was a high-profile case that had emotionally involved Racine Police Officers and Supervisors. The entire KSD Detective Bureau was assigned this overwhelming investigation. Hundreds of potential witnesses were identified and interviewed, thousands of tips were gathered and the task of securing and evaluating mountains of evidence (physical and video) was essential. The suspect was arrested, and, in September 2020, was found guilty by a jury. Members of the bureau are: Lt. Ruth, Sgt. Weyker and detectives Troy Barnett, Pat Istavanek, Scott Stanek, Kris Schwartz, Ken Krenz, Jeff Bliss, Mitch Swanson, Jon Hasselbrink, Joe Zarletti, Jason Sielski, Jon Scifres, Josh Schreiner and Dan Bella.