Sheriff's Department awards recognize service to department, community

Deputy Michael Colaluca: at 6:10 p.m., Feb. 9, 2020, Colaluca responded to a medical call at 6617 236th Avenue in the Village of Paddock Lake. The information from dispatch was that a 3-day old infant was found unconscious and not breathing by a family member in the home. Colaluca was not originally assigned to the call by dispatch but volunteered to respond to assist. He was the first deputy on the scene and made contact with the child’s mother who had the baby in her arms. The mother handed the baby to Colaluca and told him that the baby was not breathing. Colaluca administered a trained first aid technique to open the infant’s airway causing the baby to start breathing again. An ambulance from the Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue Department arrived and transported the infant to the hospital for additional treatment.

Lt. Daniel Ruth: On May 16, 2020, Ruth responded to a report of a citizen overdosing in a car outside the front entrance of the Sheriff’s Department. Ruth encountered a woman with no pulse, who was not breathing and administered two doses of Narcan. He removed the woman from the vehicle and was about to begin CPR when she regained consciousness and began to breathe.