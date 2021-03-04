Sheriff's Department body cameras in sight; on track to be in place by May

The County Board approved $425,000 as part of the 2021 budget to purchase the equipment and launch the program under a five-year contract.

As part of the contract, new uniforms made specifically to hold the body cameras will be purchased. However, Miller said the department has also sent existing uniforms and vests out to be retrofitted for use with the cameras, which look much like a cell phone.

“That was our first step in the process of implementation,” Miller said. “We got all of the vest carriers back already, which is ahead of schedule.”

Policy reviewed

In the meantime, a body camera-use policy has been drafted and is being reviewed.

“We are still vetting that policy within the department and with Corporation Counsel,” Miller said. “We’re fairly close to having that complete.”

Among other things, the policy will spell out when the camera needs to be turned on, when it can be off and who will have access to it.

Eventually, video will be stored on the amazon.gov cloud, which is the same cloud platform used by the U.S. Government. The video will have a centered watermark that displays the name of the person who released it.