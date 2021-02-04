Sheriff's Department body cameras to arrive as early as April; Kenosha police to deploy devices by June

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department will have body cameras for all of its sworn officers and for correctional officers during their shifts as early as April, according to county officials.
In November, the County Board approved $425,000 in the 2021 budget, along with the bonding to pay for the long-awaited smart technology. Sheriff’s Department Lt. Eric Klinkhammer told the county’s Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee Wednesday night the department would have body cameras sometime beginning April or May, according to County Board Supervisor Zach Rodriguez.
“Barring any hiccup they should be here by then,” Rodriguez said following the meeting.
Hastened by Blake shooting
Locally, Kenosha law enforcement’s lack of body cameras as a tool for policing and accountability have led to public scrutiny in the wake of the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey. The shooting resulted in civil protests as well as violence and destruction from which the city continues to recover.
Body cameras, according to those supporting law enforcement, as well as, those protesting against police brutality following the shooting, would have enabled the public to see a more complete picture of what unfolded. Some have said having them may even have prevented the rioting that led to deaths of two men, decimating lives and livelihoods, and causing $50 million in damages to buildings and businesses.
The Blake shooting hastened both county and city law enforcement officials to move ahead with the devices. Before the incident, elected officials often argued that acquiring the new technology was cost prohibitive. By December, the City Council had authorized $750,000 in capital improvement funding, fast-tracking the purchase of 175 body cameras and as many as 60 in-squad cameras for police. That moved up acquisition by a year.
On Thursday, Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said the department is in the process of developing requests for proposals and would be ready “very soon” with a vendor selected by April 1 and the cameras enabled for action in late June.
“We intend to have the proposals, make a system purchase, have the installation underway and have some deployment by the end of June,” Miskinis said of the timeline. “This is not a small project and not one that can be rushed.”
He said policies and related training for the cameras would be in place “prior to going live” and would comply with state statute.
Storing video for six months
During the county committee meeting, Rodriguez and other County Board supervisors, suggested the department keep all video collected from the cameras for up to 180 days, 60 days longer than the statutory requirement.
“The state statutes on a lot of different topics set a bare minimum but it doesn’t mean we have to be at the bare minimum. We can always go above and beyond that,” said Rodriguez, who suggested the longer retention period. He said Klinkhammer noted that, as an internal affairs officer, most complaints he handles go back two or three months at most. He also noted that there was no cap on the how long video could remain in the vendor’s cloud-based storage online.
“But none of us were asking to keep every minute of video,” Rodriguez said.
`Like an iPhone’
Sheriff David Beth said the body cameras would necessitate the department looking at retrofitting its uniform shirts with pockets designed to accommodate the camera and lens. Unlike some models, the Body Worn cameras by Utility Inc., the Decatur, Ga.-based vendor the Sheriff’s Department is working with, are not clamped onto uniforms.
“It’s basically like an iPhone that’s put into your shirt,” said Beth. “Right now we have golf-style shirts. So, you have to have these pockets built to hold the body cam.”
Beth said that unlike the clip-on cameras, this model of camera is less likely to become dislodged when a deputy is chasing a suspect on foot, for instance.
“So, if I was involved in a chase and somebody takes off running and I take off after them — which I probably wouldn’t do too much anymore, but if I did — it would actually track me and tell me where I’m going,” he said. The sheriff compared it to Life 360, an app he uses that enables families and close friend circles to detect location, give real-time directions and track habits of its members.
Smart technology at work
The body cameras are programmable and can be set to turn on automatically when a deputy arrives within a specified circumference while in a squad car responding to an incident.
“They should go on, theoretically, and you don’t have to remember to do it,” said Beth. The cameras use smart technology that automatically records based on policies when certain triggers are activated.
According to the BodyWorn website, command centers and dispatchers would also have the ability to send live messages to devices and view “critical moments” via live-stream. Video, audio and metadata automatically are gathered and securely uploaded to the cloud storage, without the user having to physically dock the device.
“There’s just a lot of great features,” said Beth, who admitted in the beginning he had to be sold on them. “But this is really exciting stuff.”