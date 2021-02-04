Sheriff's Department body cameras to arrive as early as April; Kenosha police to deploy devices by June

The Blake shooting hastened both county and city law enforcement officials to move ahead with the devices. Before the incident, elected officials often argued that acquiring the new technology was cost prohibitive. By December, the City Council had authorized $750,000 in capital improvement funding, fast-tracking the purchase of 175 body cameras and as many as 60 in-squad cameras for police. That moved up acquisition by a year.

On Thursday, Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said the department is in the process of developing requests for proposals and would be ready “very soon” with a vendor selected by April 1 and the cameras enabled for action in late June.

“We intend to have the proposals, make a system purchase, have the installation underway and have some deployment by the end of June,” Miskinis said of the timeline. “This is not a small project and not one that can be rushed.”

He said policies and related training for the cameras would be in place “prior to going live” and would comply with state statute.

Storing video for six months

During the county committee meeting, Rodriguez and other County Board supervisors, suggested the department keep all video collected from the cameras for up to 180 days, 60 days longer than the statutory requirement.

