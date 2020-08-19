You are the owner of this article.
Sheriff's department confirms ID of Somers' man, says death being investigated as homicide
Sheriff's department confirms ID of Somers' man, says death being investigated as homicide

SOMERS DEATH INVESTIGATION.jpg

A Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department squad car is stationed outside a home in the 1300 block of Sheridan Road where police are investigating a suspicious death.

 TERRY FLORES, KENOSHA NEWS

The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department confirmed the identity of a Somers' man found dead Saturday, saying they are investigating it as a homicide.

Charles E. Luitze, 70, was found dead in his bedroom at his home on the 1300 block of Sheridan Road by a neighbor who was checking on his welfare after being unable to reach him. The woman said there was “blood spattered everywhere.”

The sheriff’s department had been characterizing Luitze’s death as “suspicious.” Sgt. David Wright confirmed Wednesday that investigators believe Luitze was murdered, saying the death is being investigated as homicide.

Wright said Luitze is believed to have lived alone. He said he could not release any further information about the investigation or the cause of death, but said no one is in custody.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

