Sheriff's Department releases ID of victim from fatal Sunday head-on crash on I-94

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Tuesday morning released the identity of the man killed in a two-vehicle crash late Sunday night.

Tyler R. Scofield, 23, of Kenosha, was killed when his grey 2013 Toyota Scion crashed head on into a United Parcel Service semitractor-trailer in the 8000 block of Interstate 94.

The investigation into the crash is continuing, sheriff's Sgt. David Wright said Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, Sheriff’s Department deputies, along with fire and rescue personnel from Bristol, Pleasant Prairie and Newport (Ill.) responded to the crash at 11:33 p.m.

Initial reports indicated that Scofield was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the interstate at a high rate of speed when it struck a United Parcel Service semitrailer head-on.

Scofield, the lone occupant of the Scion, was pronounced dead at the scene by Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office staff.

A 45-year-old Greendale man, the operator of the semi, was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, sheriff’s officials said. Both the Toyota and semi sustained extensive damage and were towed from the scene.

The public is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100 with any information about the crash.