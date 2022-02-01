 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Sunday on I-94

Sheriff's Department releases ID of victim from fatal Sunday head-on crash on I-94

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Tuesday morning released the identity of the man killed in a two-vehicle crash late Sunday night.

Tyler R. Scofield, 23, of Kenosha, was killed when his grey 2013 Toyota Scion crashed head on into a United Parcel Service semitractor-trailer in the 8000 block of Interstate 94.

The investigation into the crash is continuing, sheriff's Sgt. David Wright said Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, Sheriff’s Department deputies, along with fire and rescue personnel from Bristol, Pleasant Prairie and Newport (Ill.) responded to the crash at 11:33 p.m.

Initial reports indicated that Scofield was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the interstate at a high rate of speed when it struck a United Parcel Service semitrailer head-on.

Scofield, the lone occupant of the Scion, was pronounced dead at the scene by Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office staff.

People are also reading…

A 45-year-old Greendale man, the operator of the semi, was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, sheriff’s officials said. Both the Toyota and semi sustained extensive damage and were towed from the scene.

The public is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100 with any information about the crash.

The number of U.S. traffic deaths in the first six months of 2021 hit 20,160, the highest first-half total since 2006, the government reported Thursday, a sign of growing reckless driving during the coronavirus pandemic.The estimated number was 18.4% higher than the first half of last year, prompting Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to call the increase an unacceptable crisis.That percentage increase was the biggest six-month increase since the department began recording fatal crash data since 1975.The department, which includes the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, announced that it will develop a national strategy for steps to save lives on the roads."We cannot and should not accept these fatalities as simply a part of everyday life in America," Buttigieg said in a statement Thursday. "No one will accomplish this alone. It will take all levels of government, industries, advocates, engineers and communities across the country working together toward the day when family members no longer have to say goodbye to loved ones because of a traffic crash."NHTSA also said that behavioral research from March through June showed that speeding and traveling without a seat belt remain higher than before the coronavirus pandemic. The agency has pointed to increasing road deaths, a trend for the last two years, on more reckless behavior on the roads.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC officers honor 2nd officer killed in Harlem

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert