Sheriff's Department responded to nearly 20 calls during Thursday evening storm

Adverse weather led to a rash of weather and traffic-related calls for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Thursday evening, although no road closures were reported.

Sgt. David Wright said that, from 5 p.m. through midnight, they responded to one crash with injury, 11 property-damage crashes and five assist motorists calls.

“Our deputies were able to keep up with the calls for service and did an excellent job serving the people of Kenosha County,” Wright said. “The roadways were dangerous, and we are thankful that none of the accidents involved life-threatening injuries.”

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department had no major incidents to report, nor did the Kenosha Police Department.

“A few car incidents, but nothing serious,” Lt. Joseph Nosalik said. “It’s not really clear if they were weather related.”