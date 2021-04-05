 Skip to main content
Sheriff's Department saves six people with Narcan over the last week
Over the last week, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies and detectives have saved six people who were overdosing, according to the department.

Sheriff’s Sgt. David Wright said in all six cases — which all occurred between March 30 and Sunday — the people were unconscious and not breathing when law enforcement arrived. Deputies used Narcan to revive the victims. Since 2017, Sheriff’s Department personnel have been carrying Narcan to treat opioid overdoses.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, Narcan is a brand name for naloxone, a medication designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose. It is an opioid antagonist, meaning that it binds to opioid receptors and can reverse and block the effects of other opioids, the NIDA reports. It can very quickly restore normal respiration to a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped as a result of overdosing with heroin or prescription opioid pain medications.

Although deputies have often used Narcan to save people during overdose calls, Wright said having six saves in a week is unusual. He said all of the overdoses were separate incidents, with the calls in Trevor, Wheatland and Bristol.

Wright said in at least two of the cases the people who overdosed reported taking Xanax, an anxiety medication, and oxycodone, a pain killer. Investigators believe the drugs may have been laced with fentanyl, and the department is warning that taking black market prescription drugs not prescribed by a physician “is extremely dangerous and illegal.”

The Kenosha Drug Operations Group is currently investigating the overdoses. Anyone with information about the overdose cases is asked to contact the KDOG unit at 262-605-7930 or anonymously through Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

