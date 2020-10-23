Sheriff's department settles open records suit

An open records lawsuit filed against the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department that stemmed from an incident in 2003 reached a resolution this week in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

According to online court records, the civil lawsuit filed by Kevin Mathewson reached its conclusion Wednesday when the Sheriff’s Department agreed to turn over records, pay court costs, attorney fees and $100 in statutory damages. The case was then dismissed.

The suit was filed in August when Mathewson made an open records request to obtain incident reports from a traffic stop that involved a former Kenosha firefighter.

The firefighter was stopped by a deputy for suspected drunken driving and also found to be in possession of a loaded gun and open alcohol containers. He was neither arrested or charged with a crime, according to news reports at the time of the stop.

Mathewson’s request for the records was denied in writing by the department. Sgt. David Wright, who serves as the department’s public information officer, confirmed Thursday the request was denied for a medical reason because it was believed there may be a health issue that led to the incident.