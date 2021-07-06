Sheriff's deputies on scene of serious crash on state line in Bristol

The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department is investigating a serious crash on 128th Street in Bristol.

Sgt. David Wright said the crash occurred at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday, with an occupant of one of the vehicles taken to an Illinois hospital in very critical condition.

Wright said few details were yet available on the crash, but he said it occurred on 128th Street — also known as Stateline Road — east of Highway 45 and west of Highway MB. He said the driver of an SUV crashed into the rear of a semi-trailer.

A Flight for Life helicopter was initially called to the scene, but then cancelled.

Wright said the crash is still under investigation and said no information was yet available about the injured person, or about details of the crash. Investigators are still on the scene.

