Sheriff's deputies on scene of serious crash on state line in Bristol

The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department is investigating a serious crash on 128th Street in Bristol.
Sgt. David Wright said the crash occurred at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday, with an occupant of one of the vehicles taken to an Illinois hospital in very critical condition.
Wright said few details were yet available on the crash, but he said it occurred on 128th Street — also known as Stateline Road — east of Highway 45 and west of Highway MB. He said the driver of an SUV crashed into the rear of a semi-trailer.
A Flight for Life helicopter was initially called to the scene, but then cancelled.
Wright said the crash is still under investigation and said no information was yet available about the injured person, or about details of the crash. Investigators are still on the scene.
IN PHOTOS: Fourth of July weekend photos in Kenosha County
HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES
Emma Lundgren, 8, left, and her stepmom, Cinnamon Michael, hold on and close their eyes as they ride the Re-Mix II in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES
Young spectators watch as dogs leap in to a pool during the Dock Dogs Big Air Competition in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES
Jaxon Paskiewicz, 4, plays a round of Plinko to win a prize as Guy Santelli of the Kensoha Fire Department looks on during festivities in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES
Patrons ride a roller coaster in the midway as they enjoy holiday festivities in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
DIVING DOGS
DIVING DOGS
Young spectators watch as dogs leap in to a pool during the Dock Dogs Big Air Competition in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday. It was one of just many activities and events that kicked off the three-day holiday weekend.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES
John Grimaldi performs as the Studebaker John Duo in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES
Crowds of people walk along the harbor between booths filled with food and goods in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES
Brody, a silver lab, jumps into the water after a toy thrown by his owner, Nicole Mueller, during the Dock Dogs Big Air Competition in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES
Fronz Metallo plays the sitar along the Kenosha harbor in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES
Jersey jumps after a toy his owner, Brad Scharfenorth, of Elkhorn, throws in to the water during the Dock Dogs Big Air Competition in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES
Brody jumps over 20 feet in to a pool during the Dock Dogs Big Air Competition in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES
Crowds of people walk along the harbor between booths filled with food and goods in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Twin Lakes parade
Cousins Gelden, 3, Alex Ouweneel, 3, Olivia Ouweneel, 5, and Aviana Gelden, 5, came with their family from Kenosha to see the Twin Lakes parade
Deneen Smith
Twin Lakes parade
Two horses were among the parade participants.
Deneen Smith
Twin Lakes parade
Libertyfest returned to Twin Lakes after a one-year COVID hiatus. The celebration started with a parade, followed in the afternoon and evening by a festival and fireworks.
Deneen Smith
Twin Lakes parade
Katie Stolp and her 1-year-old son Declan watching the fire trucks go by at the Twin Lakes parade
Deneen Smith
Twin Lakes parade
A Twin Lakes firefighter tosses candy to waiting kids.
Deneen Smith
Twin Lakes parade
Two-year-old Reese Del Frate of Powers Lake took in the parade with her mother, grandmother and nine members of the extended Wahler family, who attend the parade each year.
Deneen Smith
Twin Lakes parade
For kids, most decked out in red, white and blue, candy was the main attraction of the parade
Deneen Smith
