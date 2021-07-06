 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff's deputies on scene of serious crash on state line in Bristol
View Comments
alert top story

Sheriff's deputies on scene of serious crash on state line in Bristol

{{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department is investigating a serious crash on 128th Street in Bristol.

Sgt. David Wright said the crash occurred at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday, with an occupant of one of the vehicles taken to an Illinois hospital in very critical condition.

Wright said few details were yet available on the crash, but he said it occurred on 128th Street — also known as Stateline Road — east of Highway 45 and west of Highway MB. He said the driver of an SUV crashed into the rear of a semi-trailer.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A Flight for Life helicopter was initially called to the scene, but then cancelled.

Wright said the crash is still under investigation and said no information was yet available about the injured person, or about details of the crash. Investigators are still on the scene.

Over Father’s Day weekend and into that following Monday, four youths were pulled from Lake Michigan and did not survive, three along Wisconsin’s southern shore in Racine and one on Indiana’s south shores in Michigan City
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert