Sherwood Forest Meat Market plans ribbon cutting ceremony in Downtown Kenosha Sunday

Sherwood Forest Meat Market, 5537 6th Ave., is holding a grand opening ribbon cutting opening to the public on Sunday.

The event will start at 3 p.m., and run until 6 p.m. A special grand opening sale will accompany the event.

Owner and farmer Dawn Sherwood said the business is focused on locally sourced, all natural foods, even making their own animal feed.

“We don’t believe in chemicals, nothing,” Sherwood said. “I want naturally sourced products.”

Beyond its selection of cheeses and vegetables, Sherwood Forest also offers beef, pork, lamb, chickens, rabbits, pheasants, quails, turkeys and ducks, all of them raised in Caledonia without any hormones or antibiotics.

Originally, Sherwood said they worked at various farmers markets, but have scaled those back after the store opened on Sept. 6.

“It’s actually been a surprise, we’re doing very well,” Sherwood said.