She's celebrating life: Pleasant Prairie cancer survivor honored in CTCA event

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Kathy Oster of Pleasant Prairie is one of over 1,000 cancer survivors who were honored at Cancer Treatment Centers of America Chicago’s Celebrate Life ceremony on Friday.

Oster, who has undergone treatment for both thyroid and breast cancers, will be seven years cancer-free at the end of October. Usually, Celebrate Life is held for people celebrating five years in remission, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the in-person celebration.

Kathy’s story

Oster received her first cancer diagnosis in 2013, when she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. She underwent surgery and has been on a replacement thyroid hormone for nine years now. In 2015, however, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She said her sister recommended she try CTCA.

“They gave me an appointment very quickly, and they said it would take about two days to go through everything and I would meet my oncologist and whatnot,” Oster said. “The real feature that grabbed me was, right when I walked in, everyone was just so pleasant and helpful and caring.”

Oster decided to get a double mastectomy, something she had always told herself she would do if she got breast cancer, she said.

“I just wanted to get the surgery done and get it out of me,” she said.

Oster’s mother also had cancer; she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 1999, Oster said. Despite her mother’s history, Oster said she was shocked when she received her own diagnosis.

“It’s just so ironic because both my mom and my husband’s mom passed away from ovarian cancer, and both of our fathers died of lung cancer. And we had no cancer in our family for the longest time,” she said. “So you just think, ‘Okay, we’re gonna be that lucky family.’ But I don’t think anybody can really say that anymore. They either have someone close to them or they themselves have gone through it.”

More advanced testing

By the time Oster was diagnosed with breast cancer, genetic testing was available that was not around when Oster’s mother received her diagnosis. Genetic testing allowed Oster to see what gene mutations she had that may have been correlated to her cancer, and her children were also able to get tests to see if they had any of the mutations linked with cancer risks.

Oster’s genetic testing results showed she had two gene mutations: ATM and CHEK2. These mutations are linked to increased risk of uterine, ovarian, thyroid, breast and colon cancer, she said. She ultimately decided to undergo radiation along with chemotherapy treatment.

“I decided, you know, I need to get rid of what I know that I have now,” Oster said. “(Doctors at CTCA) weren’t convinced that there was enough data to show that having radiation could stir up anything and maybe (cause) a re-occurrence of the breast cancer. So I went ahead; I felt confident in CTCA, I felt good with the radiologists, oncologists and with my medical oncologist.”

Oster underwent chemotherapy and then had six weeks of radiation, five days a week.

“I felt good about my decision, that we had done everything that we could,” she said.

Joy in the little things

Throughout her long and scary journey with cancer, Oster learned to appreciate the small moments.

One of Oster’s daughters started going with her for chemotherapy treatments, and it became “almost a fun thing to do,” Oster said.

“She and I would always get tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwiches and watch her favorite TV show while we were sitting there,” Oster said. “There was one instance where I was done getting the infusion, but Grey’s Anatomy hadn’t completed yet and we had to stay until she saw the end of that episode.”

Another thing that helped Oster through her cancer treatments was talking to her sister, Pam.

“I could call her every day, many times a day. We didn’t necessarily talk about cancer, but just to get my mind off of it,” Oster said. “She always made time for me and I will always love her and be grateful for that.”

Having a solid support system like Oster’s is very important for people undergoing cancer treatment, she said. Oster got lonely at times when she didn’t have people she felt like she could talk to during her treatments; she encouraged family members and friends of cancer patients to make themselves available to their loved ones to simply listen.

“There’s a lot of times where I felt kind of alone, because people want to help you, but they really don’t know the right things to say,” Oster said. “I think listening is a big part of that just so you can get things out.”

Her advice

Oster encouraged people to do self-checks for different types of cancer and to get genetic testing done, especially if they have a family history of cancer.

“I know people are reluctant to do self checks (because) they’re afraid of finding something,” Oster said. “But I guess what I would just say is if it’s cancer, it isn’t going to go away. So you really need to do something about it because early detection is your best chance of a cure.”

She said people should educate themselves on their risks and options for the disease and treatment, and that people should advocate for themselves, as well.

Celebrating life

On Friday, Celebrate Life honored over 1,000 patients from across the nation who have survived cancer. Due to the in-person event being canceled in 2020 and 2021, the celebration honored survivors who reached their five-year mark from 2020 to 2022, CTCA Communications Specialist Cathryn Ingram said.

At the ceremony, each celebrant was presented with a leaf to add to the Survivor Tree, something that excited Oster..

“Ever since I went (to CTCA), I’m like, ‘I want to get that leaf,’” she said.