Shop for an Impact effort continues Sunday to benefit United Way of Kenosha County

A variety of Kenosha area businesses are helping out the United Way of Kenosha County this weekend as part of the Shop for an Impact effort for the non-profit.

Sales during the event, which ends on Sunday, Dec. 11, include a variety of promotions where part of all purchase will be donated to the United Way.

"All of us at United Way of Kenosha County are excited to bring our community together during Shop for an Impact. Store owners and shoppers alike were invited to give back to our community with purchases generating donations benefiting United Way and our community initiatives,"  Marisa Markowski, resource development manager with United Way of Kenosha County, indicated.

The shopping event also falls in conjunction with Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Cheer Crawl.

Participating businesses include:

  • Blue House Books — 5% of all purchases
  • Duck Duck Goose Children's Shop — 10% from purchases made by customers who mention "Shop for an Impact"
  • EQUINOX Botanical Boutique — 10% from purchases made by customers who mention "Shop for an Impact"
  • Harbor Park Health and Fitness — Promotion relating to gift card purchases
  • House of Nutrition & Wellness — 10% from purchases made by customers who mention "Shop for an Impact"
  • Mike Bjorn’s Clothing — 10% from purchases made by customers who mention "Shop for an Impact"
  • The Buzz — Proceeds from purchase of special United Way baked good
  • Vintage Underground — 10% from all purchases, as well as 25% of purchases all month will be donated to Women and Children's Horizons

The following businesses will also be supporting United Way of Kenosha County outside of the Shop for an Impact promotion: Lakeshore Nutrition, Sandy’s Poppers and SJ Crystal's Men's Shop.

