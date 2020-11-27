Shoppers and retailers adapt to pandemic conditions on Black Friday

At Jack Andrea, 2401 60th St. in Kenosha, the holiday season is always a sales powerhouse in the business that has been tending to the community for more than 100 years. The shop is brightly decorated for Christmas, but David Andrea, one of the owners, said rising COVID numbers in Wisconsin prompted them to close to in-person shopping this week.

“We were worried about our employees,” Andrea said. “We wanted to keep them safe and we wanted to keep our customers safe.”

The store — a holiday tradition for many Kenosha residents — is offering online shopping, call-in orders and curbside pickup, but the family decided to close to in-person shopping starting Friday morning.

“We hope to reopen in-store in time for Christmas,” he said, but will base their plans on what they see in COVID data.

Andrea said making the shift is difficult because the store makes much of its annual income during the holiday season, and moving to virtual sales is not easy because their entire collection is not online. The store had been closed due to the pandemic from March through September, so the business had already lost income.

But he said they did not want to be part of the problem in spreading the disease.