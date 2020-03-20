Shoppers stock up at Woodman's before weekend

The parking lot was full, the store was a flurry of activity and the lines were long.

But many who ventured to the Kenosha Woodman’s Food Market, 7145 120th Ave., on Friday, the wait to finish their quest was just something that had to be done.

Residents continue to brace themselves for whatever comes next in the face of the coronavirus pandemic — and when it comes to providing for their families, many now have more mouths to feed.

With school-age children now out of classes for the foreseeable future and many parents now working from home, the demand is higher than normal.

“We’ve been trying to keep up with the volume,” Woodman’s president Clint Woodman said. “It’s been unlike any busy holiday or situation that we’ve ever seen in terms of business.”

Woodman added that customers will be limited on certain items moving forward, but he’s also confident his employees will be able to restock the shelves as quickly as possible.

“Someone who comes in right away and wipes out the shelf, we’re trying to limit that so all the customers get an opportunity to buy things,” he said. “There’s certain items that are more in demand than others, so customers will see limits on those items.