Shoppers stock up at Woodman's before weekend

The parking lot was full, the store was a flurry of activity and the lines were long.
But many who ventured to the Kenosha Woodman’s Food Market, 7145 120th Ave., on Friday, the wait to finish their quest was just something that had to be done.
Residents continue to brace themselves for whatever comes next in the face of the coronavirus pandemic — and when it comes to providing for their families, many now have more mouths to feed.
With school-age children now out of classes for the foreseeable future and many parents now working from home, the demand is higher than normal.
“We’ve been trying to keep up with the volume,” Woodman’s president Clint Woodman said. “It’s been unlike any busy holiday or situation that we’ve ever seen in terms of business.”
Woodman added that customers will be limited on certain items moving forward, but he’s also confident his employees will be able to restock the shelves as quickly as possible.
“Someone who comes in right away and wipes out the shelf, we’re trying to limit that so all the customers get an opportunity to buy things,” he said. “There’s certain items that are more in demand than others, so customers will see limits on those items.
“Over the next week, it will be tight, just because the business volume has been so high so many days in a row. But I think there will be product for everyone who wants to go shopping.
“There might be some items that customers may need to trade to a different brand or to a different size because not everything is available across the board.”
Woodman said a special shopping time for seniors and anyone else who may be more susceptible to the virus has been established on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 a.m.
More to feed
For Gurnee, Ill., resident Sue Palazzolo, her trip to Kenosha on Friday was partially an aftereffect of two children not being in school.
“It’s more (that) I’m shopping for my father-in-law, who can’t go out, and I have two teenagers who are eating me out of house and home,” she said. “I can give them a granola bar going to school, but now it’s three solid meals a day.
“I don’t need much. I’m always pretty well stocked just because I have teenagers. It’s more because now they’re eating more than I thought because everyone is home.”
Kenosha’s Danny Nickerson said he decided Friday was a good time to add to his shelves in light of current events.
“It’s good to be ahead of the game a little bit,” he said. “I don’t get out very often to do regular shopping. I’m usually a once every other day kind of a guy, so we’re not usually stocked up for this type of event.
“I’m usually after more fresh stuff, but obviously, we may have to keep it around for a while, so (I’m buying items) we can preserve in the freezer or that have a shelf life that will last for a while if need be.”
While he didn’t necessarily plan on doing a significant shopping spree, that’s how it turned out for Kenosha resident Dr. Rory Burns.
And by the time he stood in the line that had snaked to the back of the store, Burns had a full cart.
“I came to pick up one thing, but then I got in here and thought I may as well stock up because you never know what tomorrow is going to bring,” he said.
Burns said he isn’t panicked by the week’s events and whatever may follow — but he’s also taking great care to know his surroundings.
“I’m a person who believes what happens will happen,” he said. “However, I’m not going to be stupid. It’s best to be safe and considerate of other people. We’re trying to adhere to the information we’re receiving and living our lives.”
Both Burns and Kenosha’s Sonya Bishop were impressed with the speed of the moving line.
“I think they’re doing well,” Burns said. “They’re organized and are sending people to each individual line. It’s not bad.”
Bishop agreed.
“I think it was smart for them to do this,” she said. “It’s moving.”